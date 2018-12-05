National Day of Mourning means no mail

Mail delivery and post office retail services will be suspended Wednesday, Dec. 5, in remembrance of former President George H.W. Bush (1924-2018).

The U.S. Postal Service announced the temporary pause for the National Day of Mourning, which was proclaimed by President Donald Trump.

There still will be some package delivery given the holiday season "to ensure that our network remains fluid," the USPS says.

All federal offices also will be closed, the proclamation reads. In Three Rivers that means National Park Service business offices are closed.

In addition, U.S. stock markets will be closed and the Supreme Court is not in session.