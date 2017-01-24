Mountain snow is piling up

The month of January is turning into a record-breaker for moisture, and it’s only two-thirds of the way done. On Thursday, Jan. 19, the weather station at Pumpkin Hollow eclipsed 10 inches of rain for the month. That’s the second wettest month in the brief history of the Pumpkin Hollow station that’s been collecting rainfall data since 2006.

In 2010, Pumpkin Hollow recorded 13.66 inches for the month so apparently a new standard will be established there. And the news is even better from Northern California.

There’s so much rain and snow in the Truckee-Tahoe region, all areas are officially being delisted from extreme drought status. As recently as 2015, two-thirds of California was in severe drought.

In 2017, it’s only one-third in severe drought, and that’s confined to the southern third of the state. Three Rivers, thanks to the January storms, has already recorded 17.71 inches for the season; last year at the end of January that year-to-date total was 15.19 inches.

Last year, Three Rivers ended with total of more than 24 inches — an above-average number that appears in sight for a second consecutive year.

Snow totals are healthy too and bound to get even better after a larger, colder storm comes onshore by Monday, Jan. 23.

The Mineral King valley, at 8,000 feet, is checking in with six feet of snow on the ground. Lodgepole and Giant Forest have three to four feet with one to two more feet in the forecast.

The saturated ground means more falling trees, downed power lines, and sudden rockslides. If you’re headed to the mountains, check the forecast, drive slower, and carry chains.