Motorist runs off Sierra Drive in wet conditions

A rainy day and curvy portion of highway were factors in a single-vehicle accident on Tuesday, April 18. Maria Padilla 43, of Visalia was driving eastbound on Sierra Drive at 6:35 p.m. when the 2004 Honda Civic she was driving slid on the wet pavement, crossed the center line, and rolled over down an embankment. The accident occurred just east of Eggers Drive.

According to one of the emergency responders at the scene, the motorist was lucky to be alive. There were no passengers.

Within minutes, the visibly shaken victim was being escorted by first responders out of the vehicle and up the embankment where she was seated on the step of a fire truck and examined for injuries. It is unknown whether she was transported via ambulance, but the victim was hospitalized for two days while being treated for unspecified injuries.

The preliminary accident report listed the cause of the accident as an unsafe turning movement. No evidence of alcohol or drugs was noted in the report.