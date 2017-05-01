Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Highway 198 at Lake Kaweah is a curvy two-lane road with steep, rocky drop-offs.

Motorcyclist dies in solo crash at Lake Kaweah

May 1, 2017
April 28, 2017
By: 
John Elliott

 

Passersby last Monday afternoon (April 24) saw emergency vehicles parked in the shoulder of Highway 198 in the vicinity of Kaweah Recreation Area. It looked like the all-too-familiar crash scene but for a few minutes no vehicle, no victim, and no rescuers were in sight. 
 
That’s because the 2015 Harley Davidson Heritage motorcycle being driven by Erich Pouha left the roadway and crashed into a ravine and was lying among some boulders below the roadway. The crash was reported at 1:30 p.m. when a good Samaritan called 911 and attempted to revive the victim with CPR. 
 
The 69-year-old victim, whose last known address was in Hungary, was pronounced dead at the scene. The official cause of death is pending the completion of the Coroner’s report.
 
The CHP report stated that the Harley was traveling eastbound at about 35 mph. There were no skid marks at the scene.     

