Missing in the Sierra

After more than a week of searching the remote backcountry of Kings Canyon National Park and Inyo National Forest for overdue backpacker Robert “Bob” Woodie, 74, the operation was put on hold last week due to the series of winter-like storms that arrived in the region. The search teams were removed from the area just before the storms brought two to three feet of new snow to elevations above 8,000 feet, accompanied by winds with gusts up to 75 mph.

“We’ve completed very thorough ground and aerial searches in very difficult terrain over the last nine days, but the storms would put our search teams at risk and decrease our ability to find clues,” explained Rich Browne, incident commander for the search. “When it clears, we’ll reassess, but it does look like weather and snow coverage will end our ability to continue active ground and aerial search operations.”

Although the active field search has been suspended, certain activities will still sporadically occur including air searches, backcountry patrols, and outreach to hikers heading into the area. If any leads about the whereabouts of Woodie are discovered, searchers will again be deployed, weather permitting. In addition, the Incident Management Team will continue to evaluate data collected by field teams, and investigators are continuing to follow up on leads.

The National Park Service continues to ask the public to contact officials at (559) 565-3195 if they have been in the search area since Thursday, Oct. 13. The 26-square-mile search area within Kings Canyon National Park consists of Bishop Pass, Dusy Basin, Barrett Lakes, and the John Muir Trail/Pacific Crest Trail between Muir and Mather passes.

Over 130 personnel have worked on this multi-agency operation within Kings Canyon National Park. They include Yosemite National Park (YOSAR, YODOGS, and Helicopter 551), L.A. County Sheriff’s Department (with Sierra Madre Search and Rescue Team), Fresno County Sheriff’s Department, San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department, California Office of Emergency Services, China Lake Search and Rescue, National Weather Service’s Hanford field office, USGS, and U.S. Forest Service.