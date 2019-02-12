Meet the Beetles

At the end of South Fork Drive, about 10 miles from Highway 198 and four miles beyond the blacktop, there is the Ladybug Trail in the southernmost section of Sequoia National Park. The trail is aptly named.

Currently, the beautiful beetles are out of hibernation, and it's a regular ladybug convention as the aphid-eating insects gather to socialize and produce new ladybugs before flying off solo to their summer digs on a flower or bush where they will go about their business as a beneficial bug on duty full time for pollination and pest control.