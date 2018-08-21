Man drowns in Heather Lake
August 17, 2018
Sarah Elliott / NPS reports
What should have been a dayhike in Sequoia National Park that created memories for a lifetime — as it has for thousands of people just this summer — instead ended in a tragic death. A 24-year-old man on an outing with his niece drowned in Heather Lake on the afternoon of Thursday, Aug. 9.
The man was swimming in the lake about 100 to 200 feet from shore, according to witnesses. He let his niece know he was tired, but when she asked him to come out of the water, he refused, according to Sintia Kawasaki-Yee, public information officer at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.
When the unidentified victim could no longer stay afloat, others on the scene retrieved him from the lake. While CPR was performed, another hiker reported the incident to the ranger stationed at Pear Lake, another two miles up the trail.
The ranger arrived on-scene in 24 minutes. Bystanders informed him at about 3:15 p.m. that CPR had been ongoing for almost an hour but there had been no signs of life.
Rangers walked the niece out to rejoin the rest of the family who had visited Crystal Cave that day. The family described the young man as a “competent swimmer.”
A CHP helicopter arrived to take the body to Ash Mountain and, from there, to the Tulare County Coroner’s Office.
Heather Lake is reached via a three-mile hike on the popular Lakes Trail that begins at the Wolverton parking lot and ends at Pear Lake. It includes the steep but scenic Watchtower section of trail that overlooks the Tokopah canyon and Lodgepole area.
