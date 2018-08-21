Man drowns in Heather Lake

What should have been a dayhike in Sequoia National Park that created memories for a lifetime — as it has for thousands of people just this summer — instead ended in a tragic death. A 24-year-old man on an outing with his niece drowned in Heather Lake on the afternoon of Thursday, Aug. 9.

The man was swimming in the lake about 100 to 200 feet from shore, according to witnesses. He let his niece know he was tired, but when she asked him to come out of the water, he refused, according to Sintia Kawasaki-Yee, public information officer at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.

When the unidentified victim could no longer stay afloat, others on the scene retrieved him from the lake. While CPR was performed, another hiker reported the incident to the ranger stationed at Pear Lake, another two miles up the trail.

The ranger arrived on-scene in 24 minutes. Bystanders informed him at about 3:15 p.m. that CPR had been ongoing for almost an hour but there had been no signs of life.