Liquor stolen in River View break-in

The smash-and-dash incidents often do as much or more property damage than what a thief actually nets in the heist. And that was the case in a recent break-in at the River View Restaurant and Lounge.

This incident occurred sometime between the 12:30 a.m. closing and the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 11. What was missing, according to the sheriff’s report, was approximately $500 worth of liquor.

To gain entry, the thief or thieves smashed a rear sliding glass door. The cost to replace the broken slider was estimated at $600.

Anyone with information about this theft or other criminal activity should contact Mark Frick, Three Rivers resident deputy, (559) 740-8894.