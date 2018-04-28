Liquor stolen in River View break-in

Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

River View's display of liquor was too tempting for a thief to overlook.

April 20, 2018
John Elliott

 

The smash-and-dash incidents often do as much or more property damage than what a thief actually nets in the heist. And  that was the case in a recent break-in at the River View Restaurant and Lounge. 
 
This incident occurred sometime between the 12:30 a.m. closing and the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 11. What was missing, according to the sheriff’s report, was approximately $500 worth of liquor. 
 
To gain entry, the thief or  thieves smashed a rear sliding glass door. The cost to replace the broken slider was estimated at $600.
 
Anyone with information about this theft or other criminal activity should contact Mark Frick, Three Rivers resident deputy, (559) 740-8894.  
 

