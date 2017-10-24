Lemon Cove Women's Club honors donors

The historic Pogue Hotel, now the clubhouse and headquarters of the Lemon Cove Women’s Club, is one of the oldest buildings in Tulare County. Built in 1879 by a San Francisco partnership, these early developers wanted to capitalize on roadside business from all the fortune-seekers bound for Mineral King.

Like so many other dreams dashed by gold and silver rushes that soon played out, in 1882, the hotel became the property of one of the partners — J.W. Center Pogue, who realized his dream from developing the agricultural potential of the area.

In the ensuing century, the hotel was the home of the Pogue family, a community center, and used for social activities and local events.

Today, the property, located on Highway 198, is a focal point and roadside attraction in Lemon Cove. It remains owned by the Pogue family with a lease arrangement that it house the Lemon Cove Women’s Club for as long as there is a Lemon Cove Women’s Club.

The local women realized early on that preservation of the property would be of mutual benefit to the club and the community. In 1991, the Lemon Cove Women’s Club raised funds, hired a consultant, and successfully listed the Pogue Hotel on the National Register of Historic Places (NR). It’s the oldest of 15 Tulare County properties that have qualified for NR listing that are not protected and cared for like the 13 other historic NR properties in the county that are on federally owned national park land.

Throughout their tenure of more than four decades at the Pogue Hotel, Women’s Club members have learned first-hand that preservation is like the old proverb: a woman’s work is never done.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, the Women’s Club hosted a dinner at their headquarters to honor donors who funded the latest round of preservation work. More than $33,000 was raised in the past few months to paint the outside of the structure, remove dry rot, do window glazing, install a new metal roof on the furnace shed, add a steel door upstairs, rebuild an upper porch, and install a new railing on the upper story.

The contractor who completed the work was 3R Construction of Three Rivers. At Saturday’s dinner, the latest round of restoration was celebrated and champagne glasses were raised in the hopes of completing more on the club’s to-do list: painting the inside, installing air conditioning, remodeling the downstairs porch, and completing the upgrades to transform the landmark historic building into a bona fide museum.

Anyone who wants to assist in the Lemon Cove Women’s Club’s preservation dreams coming true may contact the club members via www.lemoncove.org or mail a contribution to:

Lemon Cove Women’s Club

P.O. Box 44307

Lemon Cove, CA 93244