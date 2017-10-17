Lemon Cove meth sales suspect arrested

Meth addiction, like its more publicized counterpart of late — prescription drugs — is out of control and there is little help available to curb addiction. Methamphetamine has been a Tulare County fixture for decades and is especially prominent in lower income, disadvantaged communities.

In Three Rivers, it’s like the elephant in the room — most residents know it is here and experience it first hand at times. It remains difficult to eliminate entirely from any community. On warm, still summer nights, the occasional wafting of the telltale ammonia odor of meth cooking has been detected at various sites around town.

Deputy Mark Frick has made numerous meth-related arrests yet the problem persists. There are several local houses where folks come and go at all hours — a telltale sign of meth trafficking.

On Tuesday, Oct. 10, narcotics officers with the Visalia Police Department served a search warrant in the 32200 block of Sierra Drive in Lemon Cove. During the serving of the warrant, officers located 3.5 ounces of methamphetamine. A suspect, Joshua Rivera, 22, was arrested at the scene and booked at the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility and charged with possession of methamphetamine for sale, a felony drug charge.