Lake Kaweah has its ups and downs

November 6, 2017 - 18:22 admin
November 3, 2017

 

Lake Kaweah’s pool will be trending up slightly before a planned release around Thanksgiving. 
 
Lake stats as of Thursday, Nov. 2: storage is at 17,842 acre feet; mean inflow is 65 cubic feet per second (cfs); outflow is 27 cfs. The lake level is slightly higher than where it was one year ago, according to Phil Deffenbaugh, Lake Kaweah general manager.
Park rangers are currently servicing the network of trails in the lake bottom in preparation for the seventh annual Kaweah Country Run scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2. 

X