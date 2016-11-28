Kings Canyon NP receives directive on wastewater violations

The wastewater discharge incidents that occurred in the late spring of this year at the Clover Creek facility in Sequoia National Park were endemic of poor management also evident at the Grant Grove wastewater treatment facility in Kings Canyon National Park. The poor practices of the National Park Service in regards to wastewater management are the opinion of Dale Oviedo, a former chief plant operator at the Clover Creek facility, who lodged an initial complaint with the Central Valley Regional Water Control Board on June 22, 2016.

In the formal complaint, the agency regulator was made aware that Oviedo was instructed to sign state-required monitoring reports even though he did not work at the Grant Grove plant.

“It was the same situation at the Ash Mountain Wastewater Treatment Plant,” Oviedo said. “I was instructed to sign the monthly state reports for that plant as well, even though I never once set foot on the plant site.”

Though there was no documentation of spilled effluent at the Grant Grove site, the latest Notice Of Violation by the CVRWCB involves 16 violations that have occurred since 2014 at the Grant Grove treatment plant. The violations were based on a July 6 inspection at that Kings Canyon National Park facility.

The Grant Grove violations are outlined in a letter from the CVRWCB dated November 7, 2016, and addressed to the Park Sanitarian at Ash Mountain headquarters. The two-page letter and six pages of enclosures was signed by Warren W. Gross, CVRWCB senior engineering geologist.

The document states that although no discharge violations were evident during the site inspection, a review of the monthly self-monitoring reports turned up 16 violations.

All 16 violations are for deficient monitoring and consist of nine violations of failing to sign the reports, three violations for submitting late reports, two violations for failure to submit February 2015 and April 2016 reports, and two reports that were missing effluent flow data.

Wastewater discharge requirements for the Grant Grove plant authorizes a monthly average discharge up to .085 million gallons per day in the summer and .042 million gallons per day in the winter of disinfected tertiary-treated wastewater to land.

To mitigate the latest violations, Sequoia-Kings Canyon must submit a written response by December 9 describing actions taken or planned to be taken to address the above violations, including the deficient monitoring and reporting violations and to prevent future violations.