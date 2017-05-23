Kings Canyon campground closed due to tree hazards

Sunset Campground in the Grant Grove area of the Kings Canyon National Park, which is regularly closed during the winter, will remain closed beyond its traditional opening date. The campground was scheduled to open on May 24 but upon inspection it was determined that many trees in the vicinity — killed by a multi-year drought, beetle infestation, and the previous heavy winter — would create potential hazards to campers.

Those who had reservations for Sunset Campground between May 24 and June 7 have received cancellation notices, and no new reservations will be taken until it is known how long the tree removal will take. The closure of Sunset Campground means that nearly half the individual campsites in Grant Grove will be inaccessible during the Memorial Day weekend due to tree hazards.

“We truly regret the inconvenience caused by the delayed opening, but it’s a necessary measure to decrease risks to visitors,” said Jason Watkins, Acting Superintendent of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.

Sunset Campground has 157 campsites. Two other campgrounds in the area, Azalea (110 sites) and Crystal Springs (36 sites) will be open.

Memorial Day weekend is always a busy time in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. All campgrounds are expected to be full by Friday.