Kids in the parks

As the National Park Service was celebrating its 100th year in August, Sue Sherwood, superintendent of Three Rivers Union School and teacher, took her eighth-grade class on a field trip to Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks and the neighboring Giant Sequoia National Monument. While there, they explored the Big Trees and learned about the cultural and natural history of these famous groves.

Starting September 1 and valid for an entire year, the Every Kid in a Park program was reinstated for its second year. The program gives fourth-grade students, and those accompanying them, free access to more than 2,000 federally-managed lands and waters.

Visit www.EveryKidinaPark.gov to download the pass.

Every Kid in a Park is part of President Obama’s commitment to protect this nation’s unique outdoor spaces and ensure that every American has the opportunity to visit and enjoy them. As the program continues each year with the then-current group of fourth graders, after 12 years, every school-age child in America will have had an opportunity to visit their public lands and waters for free.

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks was recently selected to receive a 2016 field trip grant from the National Park Foundation to support the Every Kid in a Park program. Because of this grant, fourth-graders from schools in Tulare and Fresno counties will be able to participate in curriculum-based field trips and recreational opportunities in the parks. Transportation grants for a class field trip to Sequoia-Kings Canyon are also available.