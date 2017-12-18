Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

December 15, 2016: Looking upriver from Dinely Bridge. (Click arrows to see comparison photo.)December 15, 2017: Looking upriver from Dinely Bridge. (Click arrows for additional photos.)December 15, 2016: Looking downriver from Dinely Bridge. (Click arrows to see comparison photo.)December 15, 2017: Looking upriver from Dinely Bridge. (Click arrows for additional photos.)On December 15, 2016, there is water lapping at the 3.5-foot mark on the handmade gauge installed below Dinely Bridge by Kaweah River watcher Bill Pooley. (Click arrows to see comparison photo.)On December 15, 2017, a new gauge, installed by Bill when the old one was swept away during the high water of 2016-2017, remains high and dry.

Kaweah River watch

December 18, 2017 - 17:50 admin
What a difference a year makes
December 15, 2017
By: 
Sarah Elliott

 

WEATHER WATCH: DECEMBER 15, 2017

The Winter Solstice arrives Thursday, Dec. 21. This is the day with the shortest period of daylight and the longest night of the year.

Hopefully, with the arrival of winter will also be the arrival of winter weather such as rain and snow.

Three Rivers has been experiencing nighttime lows in the 30s. There's a strong temperature inversion currently occurring: locales at higher elevations have been experiencing warmer temperatures than Three Rivers, and Three Rivers has been warmer than the Valley floor.

