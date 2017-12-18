Kaweah River watch
December 18, 2017 - 17:50 admin
What a difference a year makes
December 15, 2017
By:
Sarah Elliott
WEATHER WATCH: DECEMBER 15, 2017
The Winter Solstice arrives Thursday, Dec. 21. This is the day with the shortest period of daylight and the longest night of the year.
Hopefully, with the arrival of winter will also be the arrival of winter weather such as rain and snow.
Three Rivers has been experiencing nighttime lows in the 30s. There's a strong temperature inversion currently occurring: locales at higher elevations have been experiencing warmer temperatures than Three Rivers, and Three Rivers has been warmer than the Valley floor.
