Kaweah Country mired in dry cycle

Lake Kaweah is in its annual holding pattern. Holding water, that is. The reservoir pool will steadily increase from now into summer.

January 30, 2018
January 26, 2018
By: 
John Elliott

 

The record dry December has translated into more abnormally dry conditions for all areas south of Lake Tahoe. That’s according to the latest drought discussion issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) office based in Hanford. 
 
In the current precipitation season, Southern and Central California rank among the driest of the abnormally dry places in the southwestern U.S.
 
Three Rivers, after receiving less than an inch of rainfall in December, has recorded 1.52 inches of in January, typically among the wettest months of the season. The 30-year seasonal average is about 20 inches.
 
Farther south, it’s been more than 100 days since Albuquerque, New Mexico’s largest city, has received a drop of rain.
 
Local reservoirs like Lake Kaweah are currently in a flood control holding pattern typical for late January. Water supplies are down throughout California but not in a state of emergency. 
 
Current stats for Lake Kaweah as of Thursday, Jan. 25: 
 
Pool elevation— 603.69
 
Storage— 22,389 acre feet
 
Inflow— 183 cfs 
 
Outflow 4 cfs
 
The dire news in the aftermath of Thursday’s (Jan. 25) .28 inch rainstorm is that there is no wet weather in the 15-day forecast. 
 
WEATHER WATCH
 
Earth’s global surface temperatures in 2017 ranked as the second-warmest since 1880, says NASA. In a separate analysis, NOAA scientists concluded that 2017 was the third-warmest year.
 
The difference is due to the methods used by the agencies to analyze global temperatures, although over the long-term the agencies’ records are in strong agreement. Both analyses reveal that the five warmest years on record all have taken place since 2010.

