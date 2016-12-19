Ishida bids farewell at retirement fete

A couple hundred friends, family, and colleagues past and present gathered Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Lamplighter Inn in Visalia to salute and roast Allen Ishida, outgoing District 1 Supervisor for Tulare County. Ishida was presented with a succession of gifts and awards from the county’s Resource Management Agency, Tulare County Fire and Sheriff’s departments, Tulare County Association of Governments, the District Attorney’s Office, Health and Human Services Agency, and a Superior Court judge, and certificates of recognition from the local assembly and congressional representatives.

Connie Conway, who served on the Board of Supervisors during the early years of Ishida’s tenure (2004-2016) served as master of ceremonies and introduced the dignitaries and VIPs in attendance. While introducing retired Tulare County Sheriff Bill Wittman, Conway said she is currently handling the campaign of Wittman to become the next mayor of Morro Bay, a community on California’s Central Coast.

Ishida opened his remarks by thanking his wife, Wanda, for running his campaigns and his father and brother for stepping in to run the family’s citrus ranch while he worked full time as supervisor. Ishida served in leadership roles on several regional and statewide committees and made numerous lobbying trips to Sacramento and Washington, D.C.

“I served three terms as a supervisor, and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished during that time,” Ishida said. “This was a very cohesive board that worked well together.”

Looking back on his three terms in office, he said he’s most proud of the fact that Tulare County has no long-term debt. Ishida also cited other accomplishments that stand out during his years as supervisor.

Step Up— Ishida credits fellow supervisor Phil Cox with doing the preliminary work on developing this community outreach program to empower youth and keep kids from joining gangs. It was launched in 2007 and within the first five months, more than 1,500 people had attended summits to help Tulare County communities become aware of local gang problems.

Measure R— This was passed in November 2006 and started collecting one-half cent sales tax in January 2007. The funds are earmarked for transportation projects and since its passage has generated more than $1 billion for use in county projects.

Tulare County Fire Department— Created in July 2007 after a long-standing contract for fire protection from Cal Fire was terminated. Ishida said that negotiations included some volatile meetings with representatives of the firefighters union. Today, the firefighters who proudly serve Tulare County enjoy the fact that they can live, work, and raise their families in Tulare County.

Modernize Information Technology— Ishida said that the county’s departments have come a long way in upgrading technology in the last decade. It’s a process that the BOS must plan for annually in the budget.

SCE Loop Route— Ishida said he was proud of the cooperation between Tulare County citizens and the board to choose a more northerly route to connect Big Creek generating facilities with Tulare County substations.

For Three Rivers, in addition to appointing local residents to several key county positions, Supervisor Ishida continued the tradition of attending regular Three Rivers town meetings that was started by his predecessor, Supervisor Bill Sanders of Lindsay. As a result of these meetings, Three Rivers has direct access to county officials and program administrators helping locals to be among the first to know and best informed on county issues and the hiring and appointments of new personnel.

What’s up next for Allen Ishida? It’s a run at becoming the next governor of California in 2018. That campaign will begin in earnest in 2017.