Interior Secretary visits Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Ryan Zinke, the 52nd Secretary of the Interior, marched into the forest clearing in his fireproof Nomex uniform as if walking onto a stage. He met the rest of the crew (or cast) members, five of them, who were anticipating his arrival on this chilly morning.

Zinke was handed a handheld drip torch, and he played his part by lighting an organized mound of forest debris. Joe Suarez, Arrowhead Hotshot superintendent, assisted the Interior secretary with extinguishing the torch, smothering the flame with his glove.

Ryan Zinke, appointed by President Donald Trump and in office less than two months, made this local appearance on Friday, April 14, on a sunny but 35-degree morning in the Grant Grove area of Kings Canyon National Park. The event was staged to provide media access to the new head of the Department of the Interior and was part of a whirlwind California tour that included five national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, Sequoia, Channel Islands, and Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

On Thursday, April 13, Zinke, a former Navy SEAL commander and Montana congressman, and his entourage landed in California and made their first stop in Sacramento. There he met with Governor Brown and, later, a group of 350 Interior employees.

Zinke served as a Navy SEAL (Sea, Air, Land) for 22 years. The SEALs are an elite military force.

Zinke is the first SEAL to serve in Congress and, now, the first to be appointed to a Cabinet position.

Department of the Interior

The Department of the Interior is the branch of federal government that manages the nation’s public lands and natural resources.

Under that umbrella are the National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management, Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), Bureau of Indian Affairs, and more. The DOI is responsible for everything from mining to oceans and safety to science on land and water spanning from Alaska to the Virgin Islands.

Sequoia and Kings Canyon outing

Secretary Zinke, 55, was provided with a tour of the North Grove Trail in Kings Canyon, which is where, in 2015, a landscape treated by prescribed fire effectively stopped the destructive Rough Fire from encroaching on the Grant Tree and the nearby visitor facilities. After ingiting two burn piles, he met with media and afterward joined park employees for an outdoor lunch at the Grant Grove Fire Station.

Zinke’s tour then headed into Sequoia via the Generals Highway. The group visited the General Sherman Tree, where Zinke and Woody Smeck, Sequoia-Kings Canyon superintendent, posed for a photo with a group of Spring Break visitors. There were also stops at Hospital Rock, Foothills Visitor Center, and the Ash Mountain entrance station before heading west on Highway 198 through Three Rivers and beyond.

His ultimate destination for the weekend was Santa Barbara where his wife of 25 years, Lolita, formerly resided.

Zinke on the issues

On President Trump : “He is not a micro-manager. He calls once a week, asks me how I’m doing. It’s a tremendous responsibility to be the steward of our greatest holdings.”

On selling public lands : “I am not going to sell or transfer public lands. We need to be stewards of them, we need to look at the management of them, and that’s what I’m doing here, going out on the front lines which is important as a military officer.”

On prescribed fire : “We have a lot of dead and dying trees, and nobody wants the catastrophic forest fires. The prescribed burns are enormously important. We have to make sure we have a program that looks at our dead and dying trees and restores the health of our forests… I’ve prioritized wildfire management… so we don’t have to spend the billions of dollars that we do on fighting these catastrophic fires. I had a tour of where they started the pivot on [the Rough Fire]… great team behind me here… they know what they’re doing.”

On sexual harassment in the workplace : “[I have] zero tolerance for sexual harassment and discrimination. Zero. A lot of it is leadership. If you see it, stand up and let’s all correct it together. We have to identify it, we have to be aware that it’s there, then leadership has to move in and handle it with the right training and a cultural adjustment so every ranger and every manager feels good about coming to work.”

On oil, gas, and energy extraction on public lands : “It is better to produce energy domestically. Oil shouldn’t get produced overseas with no regulation. Look at how energy extraction is being done in the Middle East and Africa. Secondly, jobs matter. Energy is important to the economy. And last, national security. We should be concerned about Iran launching ICBMs [intercontinental ballistic missiles]. [We need to be] able to supplant Iranian oil, or Russia, supplant liquid natural gas. But we’re going to do it right. We’re going to hold industry accountable… to make sure the rules are up front, to hold them accountable. And the rules aren’t arbitrary.”

On the looming federal budget deadline (because if the House of Representatives and Senate fail to pass a bill to send to President Donald Trump’s desk before midnight on Friday, April 28, the government would run out of money to pay its bills and a shutdown would begin): “We’re not going to shut our parks down. I hope it doesn’t come to a government shutdown but if it does, we’re keeping our parks open. I was there last time [October 2013] when the World War II Memorial was shut down. When people brought barricades in at cost to shut it down. We’re not that organization. The Department of the Interior is the ‘yep-team.’ And I know exactly who my boss is: the American people.”

On the federal hiring freeze : “We’re going to get seasonals,” he said, referring to the workforce that Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks and other national parks depend upon during the busy summer visitor season.

On Sequoia-Kings Canyon : “I have a great job, great people. And this park is run well, by the way. Great on the superintendent, Woody, this park is one of our premier-run parks.”