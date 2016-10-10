Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Home / News / Incidents at Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks: September 26 to October 2
Little Baldy is near the north boundary of Sequoia National Park and about five miles from Wuksachi Lodge. The summit can be reached by a two-mile trail. But there are also nearly two dozen mountaineering routes that climbers use to ascend the granite slab.

Incidents at Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks: September 26 to October 2

October 10, 2016 - 18:08 admin
October 7, 2016
By: 
NPS reports

 

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK

 

Lodgepole

September 30— An illegal, escaped campfire near the Upper Sherman Parking Lot was discovered burning freely. An investigation revealed that it was several days old and had been smoldering in the duff. The park fire crew extinguished the fire.

October 1— A hazard tree was identified near Site 209 in the Lodgepole Campground. Several adjoining sites were closed for visitor safety. The tree failed the next day. 

October 1— A 22-year-old female from Durham, N.C., was located at the bottom of a 30-foot granite face east of Little Baldy Saddle. Rangers performed CPR in the back of the ambulance en route to rendezvous with an air ambulance. The patient was declared dead en route. An investigation has been initiated (see article here; see photo above).

 

Mineral King

September 30— Staff discovered the pipe safe at Atwell Mill Campground had been pulled out of the ground. The funds, however, remained secure within the pipe safe. A sign has been posted instructing campers to pay fees at Cold Springs Campground.

 

High Sierra

All wilderness ranger stations have been demobilized for the season, with the exception of Crabtree Ranger Station, which is near busy Mount Whitney. 

 

KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARK

No incidents.

THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH | 41841 Sierra Drive (Highway 198), Three Rivers, CA 93271 | MAIL: P.O. Box 806, Three Rivers, CA 93271
(559) 561-3627 FAX: (559) 561-0118

To receive emails about breaking news or community alerts, please email us. Your email address will never be shared with a third party.
 

Copyright © 2016 The Kaweah Commonwealth - All Rights Reserved
THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH is published every Friday in Three Rivers, California.
EDITORS/PUBLISHERS: John Elliott and Sarah Barton Elliott

X