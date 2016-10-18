Incidents at Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks: October 3 – 9

Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

The Sawtooth trailhead parking lot in the Mineral King area of Sequoia National Park was full during the first weekend of October. During one of the busiest years on record for Three Rivers and the local national parks, the crowds show no signs of relenting.

October 14, 2016
SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK

 

High Sierra

October 8— A group of hikers was reported overdue while hiking to Alta Peak. After confirming the vehicle was not at the trailhead, the hikers were reported to have returned to their hotel room.

 

KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARK

 

Cedar Grove

October 5— A Korean citizen was reported 48 hours overdue while hiking the Rae Lakes Loop. The trailhead was checked and his vehicle was not present. Approximately three hours later the reporting party notified the park that her husband had made it out and was in good health.

This is the final Incidents report of 2016.

