Incidents at Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks: October 3 – 9

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK

High Sierra

October 8— A group of hikers was reported overdue while hiking to Alta Peak. After confirming the vehicle was not at the trailhead, the hikers were reported to have returned to their hotel room.

KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARK

Cedar Grove

October 5— A Korean citizen was reported 48 hours overdue while hiking the Rae Lakes Loop. The trailhead was checked and his vehicle was not present. Approximately three hours later the reporting party notified the park that her husband had made it out and was in good health.

This is the final Incidents report of 2016.