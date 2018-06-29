Incidents at Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks: June 18 - 24, 2018

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK

Ash Mountain

June 23— At about 7:15 a.m., the park was notified of a river incident occurring near the Sequoia entrance sign. Park rangers, along with Tulare County Fire, and Tulare County Sheriff, responded to the call. There was one fatality. See article on page 1 in this issue.

Lodgepole

June 19— Rangers responded to the Lodgepole Ranger Station for an ill female with cardiac history. She was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

June 20— Rangers responded to Moro Rock to a report of an unconscious person with prior heart-related issues. The individual was located in the parking lot and refused medical care.

June 20— Rangers responded to a 50-year-old female with difficulty breathing at the General Sherman Tree. The patient was evaluated and rangers suspected cardiac-related issues. The patient had taken medication prior to rangers arriving and was feeling better. She was treated and released at the scene.

June 20— Rangers responded to an out-of-bounds camper on Bear Hill. They contacted a female who had been camping in the area and made an illegal fire. Rangers educated the female on rules and regulations and gave her a courtesy transport to Stony Creek.

High Sierra

June 22— Rangers responded to a report of a 67-year-old male with an altered level of consciousness due to diabetic issues. The subject was assessed and stabilized, then transported by helicopter to the Ash Mountain Helibase where he was treated and released.

June 23— Rangers responded to a SPOT device activation near Pear Lake. Rangers located a 75-year-old male patient who had taken a 20-foot fall/slide. The patient had lacerations on his head and had difficulty walking. He was transported by helicopter to the Ash Mountain Helibase where he was transferred to a ground ambulance and taken to Kaweah Delta Hospital in Visalia.

KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARK

Grant Grove

June 18— Rangers contacted an individual regarding potential cultivation activities and found him to be driving on a suspended license for DUI and in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine.

June 18— Rangers investigated a report of child neglect and possible abuse. The mother of a 12-year-old boy contacted the park to report that she was getting disturbing texts from her son, who was on a court-ordered visit with his father in the parks. The son was contacted and allowed to call his mother by phone. No evidence of abuse or neglect was discovered.

June 18— Rangers investigated a 911 call reporting that the caller had hiked Big Baldy but was now lost. GPS from his phone showed that he had descended into Redwood Canyon. A search party responded the next day and was able to locate the individual. He was uninjured and they were able to escort him out on foot.

Cedar Grove

June 22— Rangers responded to a report of a 28-year-old female experiencing severe abdominal pain at Castle Domes Meadow near the Woods Creek crossing (John Muir Trail). The patient was assessed by a medic and transported to Ash Mountain by helicopter where she was transferred to an ambulance.

CAMPGROUND UPDATES

Lodgepole— As of June 20, Lodgepole Campground is now completely on the reservation system.

Dorst— Dorst Campground opened Wednesday, June 20.

Grant Grove— Crystal Springs Campground opened five days early, due to high visitation.