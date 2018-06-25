Incidents in Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks: June 10-17, 2018

Sequoia National Park

Ash Mountain

June 16— Rangers responded to the Buckeye Flat Campground to a report of disorderly conduct. A 21-year-old male in the campsite was arrested for a warrant out of Southern California.

June 16— A 65-year-old male from Orange County was experiencing shortness of breath, dizziness, and numbness in both arms and legs while driving to Giant Forest. He returned to the Foothills Visitor Center to request help. He was treated by a park medic and was transferred to Exeter Ambulance.

Lodgepole

June 16— Rangers responded to a 25-year-old female from Ontario, Canada, who had been experiencing chest/abdominal pain for the past five days. She was transported via ambulance to Grant Grove, where she was transferred to Sequoia Safety for transport to Clovis Community hospital.

Mineral King

June 15— Rangers responded to a report of a past assault that occurred in Mineral King. A male grabbed a female by the wrist and wrenched keys out of her hand. She left the scene and reported the incident the following morning. The suspect was not located in the area. Her injuries were evaluated and treated by an EMT.

Kings Canyon National Park

Grant Grove

June 10— Rangers responded to Azalea Campground in the early morning hours after a visitor suffered a psychological emergency. The mid-30s male had been off his medication for some time and experienced a significant manic episode. The patient was familiar enough with his illness to recognize that he was deteriorating and asked his friends to get him assistance before he became irrational. He was transported by ambulance to seek treatment.

June 15— Grant Grove rangers, Ash Mountain Helibase, fire dispatch, and the EIRC worked with the crew of the California Highway Patrol’s Hoist Helicopter H40 to rescue a 30-year-old male from Surrey, British Columbia, who had fallen into Woods Creek upstream of the PCT crossing. The male was swept downstream about 75 yards before he crawled out of the creek into an alcove in the Woods Creek gorge. The male was trapped between a waterfall downstream of his position and a cliff. The crew of H40 was able to hoist the male to safety and paramedics on board evaluated him for injury. The male was returned to his hiking group to continue his PCT hike back to Canada.

June 16— Rangers responded to the General Grant Tree due to a 57-year-old male who had suffered a near syncopal episode. He was treated and transported by ambulance to the hospital.

June 17— Rangers responded to Big Stump Picnic Area after visitors reported finding a firearm. A very realistic “Sig Sauer” BB gun was recovered from the bushes where it was apparently lost over the winter.

Sierra Crest

June 11— A 24-year-old male backpacker suffering from severe abdominal pain was evacuated from Cardinal Lake by CHP H-40. The patient was transported to Bishop Hospital where he was admitted.

June 14— A 64-year-old male suffered a shoulder injury while descending Diamond Peak. The patient’s wife requested assistance for her husband. The husband contacted several backpackers along the PCT who assisted the injured man in getting to the trailhead without NPS intervention.

Cedar Grove

June 16— Rangers assisted a 35-year-old male across the Kings River after he became stranded when he lost the Don Cecil Trail coming down from Lookout Peak.