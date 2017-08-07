Incidents at Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks: July 15-31

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK

Ash Mountain

July 17— A search for two overdue hikers was conducted in the South Fork/Homer’s Nose area. Both hikers made it to the trailhead a day late; they were behind schedule due to traveling off trail in difficult terrain.

July 19— Two hikers were following the power lines from the Moro Rock area to Middle Fork Trail. They activated a satellite emergency notification device about 7 p.m. A search was conducted but access was difficult due to thick brush and nightfall. The group made it to the Middle Fork Trail on the morning of July 20 with no significant injuries.

July 22— A 54-year-old woman fell into Kaweah River. A family member jumped into help her. Both subjects made it to the other side of the river after hanging onto a rock in an eddy. The park’s Swiftwater Rescue Team set up a zipline system to get the subjects safely back across.

July 23— Rangers responded to multiple gunshots at the Potwisha overflow parking area. A suspect was arrested for endangering others while under the influence of alcohol, firing a weapon in the park, and disorderly conduct.

July 24— A traffic stop was conducted for an unsecured load in a pickup truck. The driver was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant.

July 25— Rangers followed up on a stolen kayak report near Potwisha. The kayak was located for sale in the Los Angeles area. Rangers met with the seller and issued a mandatory court date for theft of property.

July 27-28— Rangers responded to reports of traffic light malfunctions at the construction zone.

July 29— Rangers initiated a response to an “I need help” automated message generated from a cell phone. The coordinates were at the Kaweah River by Hospital Rock. The owner of the phone later reported that he accidentally activated the message.

July 30— Park staff responded to a 39-year-old female with altered mental status at the Kaweah River above the Indian Head. The patient was treated and transported by wheeled litter to the trailhead. Care was transferred to Exeter Ambulance. During the incident a relative of the patient injured her ankle. This patient was assisted to the trailhead, treated, and released.

—Rangers responded to a single vehicle motor vehicle accident north of Hospital Rock. The vehicle lost its brakes and drove into the hillside. There were no injuries.

Lodgepole

July 24— Rangers responded to a report of a female with a possible broken leg on Moro Rock. Patient was brought down via a stair chair to the parking lot. Patient was transported via ambulance north to Snowline where she was transferred and taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.

July 28— Rangers responded to a single motor vehicle accident north of Red Fir at 1:30 a.m. The vehicle’s utility trailer tipped over in the northbound lane of traffic. Rangers flagged traffic for about 8 hours until a tow truck was able to respond. The tow truck righted the trailer and the driver reattached it to his vehicle. A citation was issued to the driver for faulty equipment.

July 29— Rangers responded to a 46-year-old male complaining of chest tightness and dizziness. Initially the patient refused ambulance transport. A few hours later he began feeling worse and his family recontacted the park. Patient was transported via ambulance to Grant Grove where he was transferred and taken to CRMC in Fresno.

July 29— Rangers responded to Crystal Cave for a report of a 20-year-old male having difficulty hiking up the trail. Rangers assisted him back to the parking lot and his family transported him to the hospital.

July 30— Rangers responded to a report of a heart attack at Giant Forest Museum. When rangers arrived, CPR was in progress. Initially rangers on scene got a pulse back. The patient was transported by ambulance to the Red Fir helispot. Helicopter 552 delivered the patient to the Ash Mountain helibase where care was transferred to a Life Flight nurse. The rangers’ efforts were unsuccessful; the patient was pronounced deceased.

High Sierra

July 26— A 59-year-old female was reported unconscious along the John Muir Trail above Hitchcock Lakes. A helicopter and EMS providers located the female and a 61-year-old male. EMS providers identified both parties as needing medical attention and transferred them directly to Southern Inyo Hospital.

July 26— A 36-year-old male suffering from serious altitude sickness at Guitar Lake hiked to Crabtree Ranger Station seeking assistance. He was provided medical care through the night and evacuated from the wilderness by helicopter the following morning to Ash Mountain, where he was transferred and taken to the hospital.

July 28— An SOS activation was received from a satellite device near Wallace Lake. Rangers responded but were cancelled when the SOS was reported as an accidental activation.

July 28— A 26-year-old male suffering from serious altitude sickness arrived at the Crabtree Ranger Station seeking assistance. He was provided medical care through the night and evacuated by helicopter the following morning to Ash Mountain where he was transferred to the hospital.

July 29— The Crabtree ranger assisted with a minor knee injury at Lower Crabtree Meadow. The ranger assisted with satellite communications to coordinate commercial stock for a self-evacuation. The patient was treated and released.

Mineral King

— A violation notice was issued for improper food storage at a trailhead.

July 28— A vehicle went off the Mineral King Road above Lookout Point. Occupants had no injuries and found a ride down to Three Rivers for the night. Rangers assisted with arranging a tow the following day.

KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARK

Sierra Crest

July 29— Rangers coordinated the evacuation of a 61-year-old man and his 18-year-old daughter from the Woods Creek bridge area after the father injured his foot and was unable to continue. The responding ranger escorted the party to Rae Lakes then out over Glen Pass the following day.

Cedar Grove

July 24— Rangers responded to a report of an allergic reaction in an infant who ate peanut butter. The patient was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

July 29— Rangers responded to a report of a woman vomiting on the Mist Falls Trail. The woman was assisted to the trailhead where she was medically evaluated and advised to be transported to the hospital via ambulance. She refused transport and further care against medical advice.

July 29— Rangers responded to a report of a woman complaining of shortness of breath at the Cedar Grove Visitor Center. After initially refusing care, she was transported to the hospital via ambulance.