Incidents in Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK

Ash Mountain

September 10— Rangers responded to an individual who tripped, fell, and was having difficulty getting up off the ground. He was assessed, treated, and released at the scene.

September 12— Rangers responded to a 45-year-old male who had fallen and dislocated his shoulder. He was driven to the Ash Mountain entrance station where he requested help. Rangers arrived and advised ambulance transport to the hospital. The subject decided to continue in his personal vehicle against medical advice.

Lodgepole

September 8— A concerned mother reported that she had received a satellite call from her friend’s son stating that he was hiking out from Twin Lakes and that he hadn’t seen her son in two days. Upon further questioning the mother, it was determined that the two had not hiked south into Sequoia National Park but rather had hiked north into Yosemite National Park. Rangers advised her to contact Yosemite. Rangers received a phone call on September stating that the two men had been reunited and the mother was grateful for rangers’ efforts.

September 8— Rangers responded to a welfare check request from a mother who received a concerning call from her 15-year-old daughter, who was with a group. After tracking down the girl, she requested that her mother pick her up. The mother was given driving directions to the Lodgepole Campground.

September 8— Rangers made a DUI alcohol and marijuana arrest, including charges for unsafe operations and open containers.

September 7-9— The annual Dark Sky Festival took place and Lodgepole was the main hub of the festival with thousands of visitors taking part in various programs. More than 700 visitors attended the Kern Astronomical Society’s Star Party, 400 of whom utilized the shuttle systems from Lodgepole to Wuksachi Lodge. There were events in the Lodgepole area from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and the final programs wrapped up on Sunday at 10 p.m. The DSF team was able to collaborate with the road construction crew to establish special pass-through times on Sunday night to accommodate visitors. The collaboration between divisions and park partners contributed to the great success of this weekend.

September 12— Rangers received a report of an 11-year-old female who, after an argument with her parents, ran from the Lodgepole Campground toward the river. Rangers searched the Marble Fork adjacent to Lodgepole in about an hour located her hiding. She was reunited with her family.

September 13— Rangers responded to a medical emergency in the vicinity of the General Sherman Tree. An elderly male complained of lightheadedness and nausea/vomiting. He was provided care and transported via ground.

September 14— Rangers responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision at the Lodgepole intersection with the Generals Highway. The individuals suffered minor injuries. They were treated and released from the scene.

September 14— Rangers responded to a medical emergency on a commercial tour bus at Lower Sherman parking lot. The patient, a doctor from Brazil, stated he had symptoms of a possible cardiac event. Care was provided and the patient was transferred at Red Fir helispot to an air ambulance.

September 15— While responding to an unconscious female in Crystal Cave, rangers learned that the patient had regained consciousness. The patient was able to walk out of the cave and up to the parking lot on her own. She refused medical treatment and transportation.

High Sierra

September 15— Rangers received an SOS message about a 67-year-old female who was bleeding on her face and unable to continue hiking, about one mile from the summit of Mount Whitney. A ranger started toward her position. Due to the impending darkness, a helicopter was launched to reconnaissance the area. The subject was located descending with a group of other hikers and observed walking into Inyo County. Inyo Vounty officials were notified and they evacuated her by air the following morning.

KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARK

Grant Grove

—A DUI arrest was made and citations issued for: loaded firearm in a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and camping violations.

—Yellow jacket stings to toddlers and children occurred. Rangers are suggesting the use of yellow jacket traps or baiting in the campgrounds, lodge, and market areas.

—Multiple food storage violations occurred in the campgrounds.

Park-wide Issues

Revenue and Fee Management Branch

Lodgepole— Two sites in Lodgepole Campground are closed due to hazard trees.

Dorst— Staff is seeing issues with unattended campfires, food storage violations, and off-pavement parking in and around Dorst Campground.

—Evidence of mountain bike usage has been observed on the Muir Grove trail.

Fire Management Branch

—The Sherman Prescribed Burn will be postponed until units get some rain.

—All fires in Sequoia-Kings Canyon are either declared out or not showing any smoke.

Aviation Management Branch

—The last day of the contracted helicopter for the season will be October 16.

Wilderness Branch

—The last day of the wilderness permit quota season is Saturday, Sept. 22. With the pleasant weather, wilderness visitation is expected to continue at moderate levels, becoming potentially high on weekends.

—The Wilderness Coordinator and Environmental Compliance Officer participated in a call with Yosemite National Park and regional staff about standardizing wilderness protection measures on utility rights-of-way.