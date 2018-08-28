Incidents in Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

August 13 - 19, 2018

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK

Ash Mountain

August 18— A 50-year-old female requested medical assistance at Potwisha Campground for chest pain and shortness of breath. She was treated by an EMT and a Parkmedic, then transported to Kaweah Delta by Exeter Ambulance.

August 18— A vehicle fire at the Ash Mountain Entrance Station was caused by transmission fluid leaking onto the exhaust manifold. A fire extinguisher was used by entrance station staff. Two structure fire brigade firefighters responded. The vehicle owner was able to drive the vehicle from the scene.

August 19— A vehicle failed to negotiate the curve at Alder Creek and collided with another vehicle in the oncoming lane of travel. The vehicle that was struck was disabled. There were no injuries. The driver of the vehicle that failed to negotiate the turn was issued a citation for unsafe operations.

Lodgepole

August 12— Rangers responded to a motor vehicle collision north of Wuksachi Lodge involving a motorcycle and a van. The motorcycle driver, a 45-year-old male, was transported via Ambulance-6. Rangers detected the odor of alcohol on the driver of the van, conducted the Standard Field Sobriety Test, and met Grant Grove rangers to assist with investigations. The driver was issued a violation notice for driving under the influence and crossing the double yellow line. The driver was transferred to Sequoia Safety and transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.

August 14— Rangers were called after hours for a 57-year-old male in the Lodgepole Campground complaining of difficulty breathing and full-body hives. Rangers provided medical care and Ambulance-6 transported the patient.

August 15— Rangers assisted a 35-year-old female who had injured her ankle down from Moro Rock. The patient declined additional assistance or Ambulance-6 transport.

August 15— Rangers were called after hours for a 50-year old female in the Lodgepole Campground with crushing chest pain and intense anxiety. Ambulance-6 responded, provided medical care, and transported the patient.

August 17— Rangers responded to a report of a dog suffering a severe allergic reaction from a bee sting at the Lodgepole Campground. Rangers provided appropriate medical care with assistance from a veterinary technician. The dog’s caretaker was given information on local veterinary hospitals and left the park with the dog.

August 18— Rangers responded to a 12-year-old male who was unresponsive following a bee sting in the Lodgepole Campground. Rangers provided medical care and Ambulance-6 transported the patient.

August 19— Rangers responded to a 68-year-old male who had become unresponsive several times during breakfast at Dorst Campground. Rangers provided medical care and Ambulance-6 transported the patient.

August 19— Rangers responded to Upper Sherman Tree parking lot for a report of a small fire that had been put out by a Delaware North concessions employee. Ash Mountain fire was notified and Engine-72 responded. Upon arrival, there was no smoke and no flame showing, however, a two-by-four-inch area had been charred. Water was applied by the DNC employee and rangers until cold to the touch.

August 19— Rangers were notified of a domestic dispute between a married couple. The female left to find a ranger and report the incident. She was evaluated by EMS. Both parties left the park in separate vehicles.

KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARK

Grant Grove

August 18— Rangers received a report of an overdue party that had not returned home to Visalia. The associated vehicle and wilderness permit were located at Roads End with an anticipated exit date of the following day.

August 18— Rangers received a report of a deer that may have been poached near Big Baldy. Rangers investigated and did not find any evidence of a deer being killed in the park.

—The Grant Grove Market and Gift Shop has a dog-friendly policy. Two dogs got in a spat in the gift shop, which led to a verbal altercation between the owners. One owner chased another into the road and tried to physically obstruct his vehicle to prevent flight.

—Inyo County Search-and-Rescue called in a possible rescue situation. The party was able to self-rescue.

Sierra Crest

August 16— National Park Service trail crew workers were approached by a 70-year-old male who had a four-inch, bone-deep finger laceration. He was transported by helicopter to an ambulance in Bishop and taken to the hospital.

—A park wildlife biologist and bear management personnel patrolled the Rae Lakes Loop to investigate reports of bear activity.

Cedar Grove

August 13— Rangers cited two individuals who were out-of-bounds camping, and camping within 100 feet of a river near the Roads End area, after they had been contacted multiple times by other park employees.

August 14— Rangers contacted a group in Sentinel Campground that had been warned prior for unattended campfire and noise. Individuals from the group were cited for littering and driving without a license.

August 16— Rangers responded to a visitor report of an individual with a long rifle chasing a bear. The individual was contacted and it was confirmed that the visitor had a stick, not a rifle.

August 17— Rangers responded to Canyon View Campground for a report of an individual discharging a pellet gun. The individual was cited for using a weapon.

August 17— Rangers contacted an individual riding a motorcycle off-road near Highway 180. The individual had a suspended driver’s license that was revoked, and he was cited for off-road travel.

Revenue and Fee Management Branch

Lodgepole

—Campsites 143 and 144 were closed due to hazard trees.

—Staff have noticed a trend of bear boxes breaking or being broken almost weekly.

Grant Grove

—Yosemite employees assisting in the Grant Grove and Cedar Grove areas have returned to their home park.

Wilderness Branch

—Calls and emails to the wilderness office have declined with the reopening of Yosemite National Park.

—The Lone Pine trailhead ranger is collecting data on wilderness permits near the southern boundary of Sequoia, while the Bishop trailhead ranger is patrolling in the Bench Lake area.