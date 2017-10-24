Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Home / News / Incidents in Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks
Seasonal roads and facilities in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks are beginning to close for the winter.

Incidents in Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

October 24, 2017 - 18:12 admin
October 9 - 15, 2017
October 20, 2017
By: 
NPS reports

 

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK
 
Lodgepole
 
October 11— A 911 call between Crescent Meadow and Eagle View was dropped. Two responders investigated, but were unable to locate anyone in distress. A female bear with three cubs was in the location of the dropped call.
 
October 12— A hiker’s wife reported that her husband was overdue by 24 hours. His vehicle was located at Wolverton. While search plans were being coordinated, the overdue party walked out, found a note on his car, and called Park Dispatch. 
 
October 15— A 57-year-old female with sudden-onset sweating, dizziness, and describing a drunk feeling was treated and transported by ambulance to Fresno.
 
 
Fire Management Branch
 
—Staff has switched focus from the Lost Grove Prescribed Burn to the Cedar East Prescribed Burn.
 
—Firefighters responded to the High Sierra Fire along the High Sierra Trail, west of Bearpaw. As of October 15, half an acre was contained.
 
—Engine-72 has been sent to Northern California. Arrowhead Hotshots are in Puerto Rico.

THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH | 41841 Sierra Drive (Highway 198), Three Rivers, CA 93271 | MAIL: P.O. Box 806, Three Rivers, CA 93271
(559) 561-3627 FAX: (559) 561-0118

To receive emails about breaking news or community alerts, please email us. Your email address will never be shared with a third party.
 

Copyright © 2017 The Kaweah Commonwealth - All Rights Reserved
THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH is published every Friday in Three Rivers, California.
EDITORS/PUBLISHERS: John Elliott and Sarah Barton Elliott

X