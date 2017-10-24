Incidents in Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK

Lodgepole

October 11— A 911 call between Crescent Meadow and Eagle View was dropped. Two responders investigated, but were unable to locate anyone in distress. A female bear with three cubs was in the location of the dropped call.

October 12— A hiker’s wife reported that her husband was overdue by 24 hours. His vehicle was located at Wolverton. While search plans were being coordinated, the overdue party walked out, found a note on his car, and called Park Dispatch.

October 15— A 57-year-old female with sudden-onset sweating, dizziness, and describing a drunk feeling was treated and transported by ambulance to Fresno.

Fire Management Branch

—Staff has switched focus from the Lost Grove Prescribed Burn to the Cedar East Prescribed Burn.

—Firefighters responded to the High Sierra Fire along the High Sierra Trail, west of Bearpaw. As of October 15, half an acre was contained.

—Engine-72 has been sent to Northern California. Arrowhead Hotshots are in Puerto Rico.