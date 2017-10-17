Incidents in Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK

Ash Mountain / Foothills

September 28— A drone was observed flying over the Ash Mountain Helibase. Rangers were unable to locate the operator. (Drones are banned in national parks. In addition, unmanned aircraft can interfere with official aviation operations so are not allowed near airports or helicopter pads.)

—Rangers conducted boundary and hunting enforcement patrols. September 29— Law enforcement rangers responded to Potwisha Campground where a large church group that did not have a reservation were waking up campers around 2:30 a.m., looking for places to camp. They found the group attempting to camp in the amphitheater. The group eventually left as there were no campsites available.

—Buckeye Flat Campground closed for the season on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Mineral King

September 28— An injured 28-year-old male was evacuated by helicopter to the Ash Mountain Helibase.

September 28— Reported by hikers via satellite texting device, a 49-year-old male who was separated from his party the day before in the Kern Hot Springs area reported an injury and a missing person. Searchers located the missing party on September 30, hiking out on the Franklin Pass trail back to Mineral King. He had fallen into the water and was injured on September 27; by September 30 he was able to walk again. He was picked up by family members after refusing medical aid.

September 30— A hiker injured her ankle near Eagle Lake. Search-and-rescue personnel responded with crutches and assisted her to the trailhead.

High Sierra

September 28— A 57-year-old male sought assistance from the Crabtree ranger with a complaint of difficulty breathing and changes to his vision. The ranger and patient spoke with a doctor at Community Regional Medical Center (Fresno), who advised that the patient should be flown out and transported to a hospital. The patient refused to be flown out if he couldn’t go to where his vehicle was located. Based on a number of factors including other pending search-and-rescue missions, he was only offered a flight to an ambulance in Ash Mountain. He chose to ignore the advice of the ranger and emergency room physician and left with his group.

KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARK

Grant Grove

October 6— Rangers contacted a vehicle for failing to stop at the entrance station and found a 19-year-old male driving without a driver’s license. His 15-year-old female passenger claimed to be his “niece,” however the rangers quickly grew suspicious. The girl refused to provide a phone number to contact her parents, and she was ultimately transported to her home in Orange Cove where local police were in the process of taking a missing person report from her mother.

October 7— Rangers and Engine 51 responded to a vehicle fire on Highway 180 near Happy Gap. The vehicle was fully involved upon their arrival.

Sierra Crest

September 29— A 59-year-old male with possible altitude illness activated his SPOT device SOS near LeConte Ranger Station. The patient was evacuated by helicopter to Ash Mountain Helibase and transferred to a ground ambulance.

October 2— Two individuals were reported overdue from a trip to climb Charlotte Dome. No associated permit was found, and their vehicles were not located at Roads End (Cedar Grove). They were then reported as having exited and not needing assistance after an extra night out. They had entered/exited from the Sierra’s east side.

October 8— Late in the evening, park dispatch received a report of a missing person near Kearsarge Pass. The reporting party stated that they had last seen their friend near Glen Pass and that he may have had the flu. The subject hiked out on his own the next day as aerial reconnaissance was being organized.

Fire Management Branch:

—Fire staff worked on and completed the Sequoia Creek Prescribed Burn last week (264 acres; ignited Monday, Sept. 25).

—Crews are preparing for the Lost Grove Prescribed Burn (669 acres; Sunday, Oct. 15, ignition planned).

Wilderness Branch:

—All seasonal staff has closed out for the season.

—The Wilderness office is now only staffed by the Wilderness Assistant. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SEQUOIA AND KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARKS:

