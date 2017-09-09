Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

All was quiet and peaceful as of Thursday evening, Aug. 31. The campgrounds had plenty of available sites and there were numerous parking spots available at the trailheads. (Click arrows for 8 additional photos.)All was quiet and peaceful as of Thursday evening, Aug. 31. The campgrounds had plenty of available sites and there were numerous parking spots available at the trailheads.By Sunday morning, Sept. 3, the throngs of like-minded folks who wanted to spend the last official weekend of summer outside had arrived. There wasn’t a campsite or parking space to be found.By Sunday morning, Sept. 3, the throngs of like-minded folks who wanted to spend the last official weekend of summer outside had arrived. There wasn’t a campsite or parking space to be had.The lines at the Mineral King Ranger Station on Saturday morning, Sept. 2, extended from the front desk to the street as backpackers waited in line to get their wilderness permits. The lines at the Mineral King Ranger Station on Saturday morning, Sept. 2, extended from the front desk to the street as backpackers waited in line to get their wilderness permits. A group of students from University of California at San Diego hit the trail for a five-day backpacking loop trip that took them out over Franklin Pass and back in over Sawtooth Pass.Backpackers from Monterey sort their food and eat breakfast on a bear box while waiting for their companion to negotiate the line at the Mineral King Ranger Station and return with a wilderness permit.The mental, physical, and spiritual disciplines of yoga keep visitors calm during heightened visitation. Yoga was a ranger-led program held each Sunday morning throughout the summer in Mineral King.

Incidents in Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

September 9, 2017 - 19:29 admin
The hustle and bustle of summer's last holiday
September 8, 2017
By: 
Sarah Elliott / NPS reports

 

The busy season is winding down in the local national parks. The snow has mostly melted and the water levels have dropped, meaning fewer backcountry emergencies.
However, as is typical, the frontcountry was crowded during the last holiday weekend of Summer 2017. This means full campgrounds and crowds at the popular attractions. It also means vehicle collisions, thefts, and DUIs; incidents that occur when hordes of people descend on developed areas.
 
Here is what park rangers were dealing with during the Labor Day weekend: 
 
August 28 -September 4, 2017
 
SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK
 
 
Ash Mountain
 
September 2— A 20-year-old female took a near-vertical fall from a rock wall along the Generals Highway. She fell approximately 30 feet and stopped on a rock slab near the Kaweah River. She was hoisted from the scene by CHP helicopter H-40 and flown to the hospital.
 
September 3— A park visitor from Visalia was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) near Hospital Rock.
 
September 4— A park visitor from Visalia was arrested for DUI about one-half mile north of the Foothills Visitor Center.
 
 
Lodgepole
 
August 31— A report was taken for the theft of an “Iron Ranger,” the fee-collection pipe safe, from Dorst Creek Campground.
 
September 2— Rangers arrested an individual for driving under the influence of alcohol.
 
September 2— Rangers assisted with a rescue operation in Ash Mountain. 
 
September 3— Rangers responded to a medical aid on the Big Trees Trail. A visitor had been struck by a falling limb during a gust of wind.
 
September 3— Rangers investigated a vehicle-versus-deer accident.
 
 
Mineral King
 
September 1— Rangers issued a citation for failure to store food properly in Cold Springs Campground.
 
September 2— Rangers issued a citation for using a weapon at west Mineral King.
 
September 4— Rangers issued a citation for failure to store food properly in Cold Springs Campground.
 
 
KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARK
 
 
Grant Grove
 
August 29— Rangers investigated the theft of the fee-collection pipe safe from the Crystal Springs Campground. The investigation is ongoing and there are several leads.
 
August 31— Rangers investigated a theft from the Grant Grove Market. A suspect was identified and a mandatory court citation was issued. This investigation remains open and active.
 
September 3— A park visitor was arrested for DUI.
 
September 5— Rangers responded to an agency assist for a motor vehicle near Princess Campground on Highway 180 (Giant Sequoia National Monument).
 
 
Sierra Crest
 
—There were two requests for search-and-rescue assistance, however, both resolved without Park Service intervention.
 
 
Cedar Grove
 
—Rangers were kept busy with out-of-bounds camping, campground violations, parking violations, and issues related to overuse. 

