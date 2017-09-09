Incidents in Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

The busy season is winding down in the local national parks. The snow has mostly melted and the water levels have dropped, meaning fewer backcountry emergencies.

However, as is typical, the frontcountry was crowded during the last holiday weekend of Summer 2017. This means full campgrounds and crowds at the popular attractions. It also means vehicle collisions, thefts, and DUIs; incidents that occur when hordes of people descend on developed areas.

Here is what park rangers were dealing with during the Labor Day weekend:

August 28 -September 4, 2017

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK

Ash Mountain

September 2— A 20-year-old female took a near-vertical fall from a rock wall along the Generals Highway. She fell approximately 30 feet and stopped on a rock slab near the Kaweah River. She was hoisted from the scene by CHP helicopter H-40 and flown to the hospital.

September 3— A park visitor from Visalia was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) near Hospital Rock.

September 4— A park visitor from Visalia was arrested for DUI about one-half mile north of the Foothills Visitor Center.

Lodgepole

August 31— A report was taken for the theft of an “Iron Ranger,” the fee-collection pipe safe, from Dorst Creek Campground.

September 2— Rangers arrested an individual for driving under the influence of alcohol.

September 2— Rangers assisted with a rescue operation in Ash Mountain.

September 3— Rangers responded to a medical aid on the Big Trees Trail. A visitor had been struck by a falling limb during a gust of wind.

September 3— Rangers investigated a vehicle-versus-deer accident.

Mineral King

September 1— Rangers issued a citation for failure to store food properly in Cold Springs Campground.

September 2— Rangers issued a citation for using a weapon at west Mineral King.

September 4— Rangers issued a citation for failure to store food properly in Cold Springs Campground.

KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARK

Grant Grove

August 29— Rangers investigated the theft of the fee-collection pipe safe from the Crystal Springs Campground. The investigation is ongoing and there are several leads.

August 31— Rangers investigated a theft from the Grant Grove Market. A suspect was identified and a mandatory court citation was issued. This investigation remains open and active.

September 3— A park visitor was arrested for DUI.

September 5— Rangers responded to an agency assist for a motor vehicle near Princess Campground on Highway 180 (Giant Sequoia National Monument).

Sierra Crest

—There were two requests for search-and-rescue assistance, however, both resolved without Park Service intervention.

Cedar Grove

—Rangers were kept busy with out-of-bounds camping, campground violations, parking violations, and issues related to overuse.