Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Home / News / Incidents at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks: October 16 - 22
UPDATE: GENERALS HIGHWAY ROAD CONSTRUCTION— On Monday through Friday, traffic passes through the construction zone ONLY at 8 am, 10 am, 12 pm, 2 pm, and 4 pm. (Click arrows for additional photo.)It’s time for some of the mountain roads and facilities to go into winter hibernation in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. The Mineral King Road (in photo) closed Wednesday, Oct. 25, till May. Highway 180 to Cedar Grove is due to close in mid November.

Incidents at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks: October 16 - 22

October 27, 2017 - 17:24 admin
October 27, 2017
By: 
NPS reports

 

Generals Highway Road Construction: Minimize Delays
(Notice: Use this schedule with the information above in the photo caption regarding delays)
 
Save time waiting in a lineup by timing how long it takes to get to the Amphitheater Point-Crystal Cave Road construction zone. 
 
Driving times from:
 
Foothills Visitor Center to the construction zone (11 miles)— 35 minutes.
 
Hospital Rock Picnic Area to the construction zone (6 miles)—  15 minutes.
 
Giant Forest Museum to construction zone (3 miles)— 10 minutes.
 
Lodgepole Village to construction zone (7.5 miles)— 20 minutes.
 
Wuksachi Lodge to construction zone (10 miles)— 25 minutes.
 
Uphill traffic goes through the construction zone first, buying some extra time for downhill travelers to get into position.
 
* * *

 

INCIDENTS: SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK

 
Lodgepole
 
—Rangers transported a child with a head laceration from a fall.
 
—Rangers assisted bear techs with a bear that was seen by concession employees getting food in their housing area.
 
—A woman was pinned between vehicles as one car was backing up.
October 17— A 47-year-old male was reported overdue in the Mt. Goddard area of north Kings Canyon National Park. Sequoia -Kings Canyon and Fresno County inserted search teams and deployed helicopters in search of the missing party. He was located, safe and unharmed.
 
 
Fire Management Branch:
 
—Fire staff completed ignitions on Cedar East Prescribed Burn.
 
—The helicopter contract is complete for the season. It has returned to the vendor until next season.
 
—The Lost Grove Prescribed Burn is pending.
 
 
Wilderness Branch:
 
—Wilderness web pages are undergoing changes and updates. 

THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH | 41841 Sierra Drive (Highway 198), Three Rivers, CA 93271 | MAIL: P.O. Box 806, Three Rivers, CA 93271
(559) 561-3627 FAX: (559) 561-0118

To receive emails about breaking news or community alerts, please email us. Your email address will never be shared with a third party.
 

Copyright © 2017 The Kaweah Commonwealth - All Rights Reserved
THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH is published every Friday in Three Rivers, California.
EDITORS/PUBLISHERS: John Elliott and Sarah Barton Elliott

X