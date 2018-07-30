Incidents at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks: July 16 - 22, 2018

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK

Lodgepole

July 17— Rangers responded to Dorst Creek for a respiratory distress call on a 13-year-old male. The patient was transported and transferred to Sequoia Safety Council Ambulance. He responded well to medication provided by EMS staff.

July 17— Rangers responded the Giant Forest Museum to a report of a dog having seizures. The dog was actively seizing for 1½ hours prior to arrival. A nearby visitor, a veterinarian, assisted with the situation. Rangers comforted the dog and the man and provided directions to the closest emergency veterinarian.

July 18— Rangers responded to a vehicle whose occupants may have recently been “hot-boxing” (smoking marijuana in an enclosed space). The driver was found to be sober, however, he admitted to smoking approximately three hours earlier. He was cited for possessing marijuana inside the passenger compartment and having no insurance.

July 19— Rangers assisted with a medevac at the Little Five Lakes Ranger Station (See Mineral King listing).

July 21— Rangers were notified of a chipmunk that was entangled in a bush at Lodgepole Campground. Rangers were able to extricate the chipmunk and free him from the fishing line.

Mineral King

July 18— Rangers responded to a 55-year-old female suffering from altitude illness at the Little Five Lakes Ranger Station. The patient was altered with unstable vitals and stopped breathing while being treated on scene. She was revived with assisted ventilations by responders. A park helicopter with a medic and EMT on board conducted the evacuation to the Ash Mountain Helibase. A Skylife Air Ambulance transported the patient from Ash Mountain to Kaweah Delta Hospital.

July 19­— A 34-year-old female suffering from nausea/vomiting/fatigue and a 43-year-old female with a knee injury were treated by rangers at the Little Five Lakes Ranger Station. Both patients were treated by a medic and transported via a park helicopter to Ash Mountain Helibase. The patients were transported by Exeter Ambulance to Kaweah Delta Hospital.

High Sierra

July 17— A 63-year-old male was reported, via satellite device, to be unconscious in the Nine Lakes Basin near Kaweah Gap. Two medics responded to his location and found him conscious but disoriented and unable to stand. He was transported by helicopter to the Ash Mountain Helibase, where he was transferred to American Ambulance.

KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARK

Grant Grove

July 18— Rangers assisted with a medevac in the LeConte area.

July 19— Rangers assisted the USFS with a medical call off Ten Mile Road. The 46-year-old male with a perforated foot ulcer and a history of diabetes was transported by park ambulance to rendezvous with Sequoia Safety Council.

July 20— Rangers swore in a Junior Ranger during an after-hours contact.

July 21— Rangers responded to Cedar Grove to assist with flash flooding.

July 21— Rangers responded to Potwisha Campground to assist with a reported fight in progress.

July 22— Rangers were notified of an argument at the Kings Canyon Visitor Center in Grant Grove. An adult female was found on scene with minor injuries and treated by Ambulance-5. A male combatant was located a few minutes later, on foot, walking away from the incident. He denied any injuries. After consultation with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, both parties were issued a summons to court.

Sierra Crest

A 60-year-old male was evacuated by helicopter from the LeConte Ranger Station. The patient was suffering from abdominal pain.

Cedar Grove

July 17— Rangers assessed two patients who were with a Boy Scouts group in Junction Meadow. One had altitude sickness and the other had heat-related illness. The patients were assisted to Ambulance-4 at Roads End, where they were both treated and released.

July 17— Rangers transported a 16-year-old male, who had two syncopal episodes in 30 minutes with potential seizure activity.

July 20— Rangers assessed a 55-year-old female who had a spider bite on her finger with bruising and loss of feeling. After consulting with medical control, the patient was driven by family to the Community Regional Medical Center.

July 21— Rangers enforced food storage violations and littering in a campground. A fake ID was confiscated and the individual was cited after he tried to use it to retrieve his cooler of alcohol.

July 21— Cedar Grove experienced heavy rainfall resulting in flooding and debris in the roadway.

July 21— Rangers managed overflow parking and crowds of more than 300 at Roads End and performed preventative search-and-rescue river patrol in the Muir Rock area.