If you haven't been to Woodlake lately...

October 28, 2016
Sarah Elliott

 

There are new sidewalks, streetlights, and crosswalks, and American flags line both sides of Valencia Boulevard, Woodlake’s main street. It’s been a transformation of epic proportions.

The icing on the cake of all these beautification projects is the recently dedicated Woodlake Plaza. The main entrance to the new venue is on Magnolia Street, across the street from Miller Brown Park and the new Woodlake Valley Cultural Museum. It is on the site of the former Woodlake Lions community center, and that building was razed to make way for the town’s newest gathering place.

The Woodlake Plaza can also be accessed by pedestrians from Valencia Boulevard as a walkway and streetlights guide the way through a linear park lined with murals. Those organizing events in Woodlake now have a large, attractive venue that includes a raised, covered platform and lawn. 

