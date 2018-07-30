Horse Creek Fire winds down

The Horse Creek Fire, a lightning-caused blaze located in southern Sequoia National Park near the Tar Gap-Hockett Trail on a mountainside above the East Fork of the Kaweah River, released its Forest Service hand crews Wednesday, July 25, and is winding down. The extent of the burned area as of Thursday, July 26, was 34 acres; containment is estimated at 62 percent.

National Park Service crews will remain on the fire for several more days. Residents and visitors can expect to see smoke from within the containment lines for the next few days.

The Mineral King area is no longer under a fire advisory. Effective today (Friday, July 27), the Park Service will begin issuing wilderness permits for Mineral King trails, which were suspended this week due to fire activity, and the Tar Gap and Atwell-Hockett trails will be reopened.