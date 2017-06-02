Holiday weekend incidents

A swiftly flowing river and huge visitor numbers combined for several emergency calls but no river-caused fatalities in the local vicinity. One traffic accident was also a near miss, but still resulted in a motorist being charged with DUI.

“It was a busy weekend and there were the usual number of parking violations, citations, and the rousting of trespassers who chose to ignore closed signs,” Deputy Mark Frick reported. “But for the most part, it was a safe and sane weekend.”

On Sunday, May 28, three local kayakers who were attempting to navigate upstream from Lake Kaweah misjudged the sizable rapids where the river meets the lake. The trio had to bale from their overturned boats and ended up clinging to bushes on the north side of the channel.

The kayakers were rescued by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Lake Patrol officers.

Also on Sunday, four members of the Chapman family from Moreno Valley who were camping at Kaweah Park Resort, thought it might be fun to float in the river channel past the resort’s beach. Their fun ended when they missed the take-out point and were all thrown from the inflatables and swept into the river’s main channel.

Fortunately for these visitors, they were able to help each other get back to shore. They were then assisted back to the resort property by Sheriff’s Department rescue personnel.

Traffic accident— On Monday, May 28, at 9:07 p.m., the driver in a 2004 Cadillac CTS traveling westbound crossed the centerline of Highway 198 about a quarter-mile up-canyon from Salt Creek Drive. The car sideswiped a 2015 Ford Explorer headed eastbound. Neither motorist was injured, and the vehicles were only slightly damaged.

The driver of the Cadillac told a CHP officer at the scene that he became distracted by trying to use his cell phone. The distracted driver was arrested at the scene for driving under the influence (DUI).