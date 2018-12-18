Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Anthony Hilson, a Three Rivers School seventh-grader, was presented with a new bike.

Holiday gift-giving

December 18, 2018 - 17:08 admin
December 14, 2018

 

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux and Fire Chief Charlie Norman hosted an open house Thursday, Dec. 13, at the new headquarters for both departments, located at 833 S. Akers St., Visalia. During the opening ceremony, Sheriff Boudreaux gave away more than 20 bicycles to Junior Explorers (ages 8-12).

The Junior Explorer Youth Development Program support Tulare County youth by fostering positive relationships with law enforcement. Junior Explorers go on a camping trip to the Central Coast in the summer, to the Tulare County Fair in the September, and to the International Agri-Center for a holiday party in December.

