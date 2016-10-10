Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Highway 198 motorists will experience delays

October 10, 2016 - 17:44 admin
October 7, 2016
By: 
Sarah Elliott

 

Caltrans will be conducting maintenance work on Highway 198 in a couple locations in Three Rivers next week over the course of two days. Drivers should expect delays and plan accordingly to get to their destination on time.

Tuesday, Oct. 11, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.— One-way traffic control will occur on Highway 198 between Cherokee Oaks Drive and Eggers Drive (by Three Rivers School). Motorists may experience delays of approximately 20 minutes during peak traffic times.

Wednesday, Oct. 12, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.— One-way traffic control will occur on Highway 198 between the Horse Creek Bridge and Kaweah Marina. Again, delays could be approximately 20 minutes. 

The previous closures will occur, weather permitting. Maintenance crews will be conducting one-way traffic control at the locations and during the work hours listed above and utilizing a pilot car and flagging personnel through the work zones.

