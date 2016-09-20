High Sierra Jazz Band turns 40

At a gala party and concert, hosted by Sierra Traditional Jazz Club on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 10, Three Rivers’s BEST band (so-crowned year after year in the Commonwealth’s Best of Kaweah Country readers’ poll) — High Sierra Jazz Band — celebrated 40 years of playing in Three Rivers and around the world. Forty years!

That means that Earl McKee, Three Rivers native, an original HSJBer, and the senior member of the band, has been practicing, performing, and traveling with HSJB since he was a mere 45 years old. And the other original members — Charlie Castro, and brothers Bruce and Stan Huddleston — have been in the band for more than half of their lives!

Here’s to High Sierra Jazz Band and 40 more years of making beautiful, rowdy, foot-stomping, traditional New Orleans-style jazz together!