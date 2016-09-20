Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Gaynor McKee cuts out the picture of her favorite HSJB member and longtime sweetheart (married to Earl for over 65 years) from the band's birthday cake.

High Sierra Jazz Band turns 40

September 20, 2016 - 19:25 admin
September 16, 2016
By: 
Sarah Elliott

 

 

At a gala party and concert, hosted by Sierra Traditional Jazz Club on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 10, Three Rivers’s BEST band (so-crowned year after year in the Commonwealth’s Best of Kaweah Country readers’ poll) — High Sierra Jazz Band — celebrated 40 years of playing in Three Rivers and around the world. Forty years!

That means that Earl McKee, Three Rivers native, an original HSJBer, and the senior member of the band, has been practicing, performing, and traveling with HSJB since he was a mere 45 years old. And the other original members — Charlie Castro, and brothers Bruce and Stan Huddleston — have been in the band for more than half of their lives! 

Here’s to High Sierra Jazz Band and 40 more years of making beautiful, rowdy, foot-stomping, traditional New Orleans-style jazz together!

