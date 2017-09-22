HHSA releases Three Rivers ambulance stats

After reports of several late ambulance calls in Three Rivers, Supervisor Kuyler Crocker requested that the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) make public the ambulance response times for 2017. In the county contract with Central California Emergency Medical Services Agency (CCEMSA), it stipulates that response times be within 15 minutes with some leeway for outlying areas.

HHSA is the Tulare County agency charged with monitoring the ambulance contract and performance.

A review of HHSA records during the busy visitor summer months, when there are typically more calls, revealed the following response data: of the seven June calls, three were late, for a contract compliance rating of 57.14 percent of the calls; the average response times on the late calls was 19.35 minutes.

Of the seven July calls, one was late, for a compliance rating 85.17. The one late ambulance arrived in 18.52 minutes.

Of the 14 August calls, four were late, for a compliance rating of 71.43 percent. The average response times on the late calls was 19.35 minutes.

According to CCEMSA records, when the rural response times are added into all the calls county-wide, the contract compliance rate is 95 percent, which is the number stipulated by the Tulare County contract.

Supervisor Crocker said he believes the response times for Three Rivers have been adversely affected by recent developments with the Exeter Ambulance board. He said he will provide an update on the ambulance situation at the Town Hall meeting in Three Rivers scheduled for Monday, Oct. 2.