Hearing scheduled for Three Rivers Community Plan

Michael Washam, associate director of the county Resource Management Agency, announced at the regular meeting of the Tulare County Planning Commission on Wednesday, May 9, that the Three Rivers Community Plan Update is now ready for its next step in the adoption process: a public hearing agenda item at a special meeting of the Tulare County Planning Commission.

That meeting will be held Wednesday, May 30, at 9 a.m., in the Board of Supervisors Chambers, 2800 W. Burrel Ave., in Visalia. The BOS Chambers are located in the Tulare County Administration Building just west of the newly remodeled HHSA building.

The purpose of the hearing is to discuss some of the county planning staff’s responses to input received during the recent comment period on both the draft EIR and Community Plan documents. New input, in the form of oral testimony and written comments, may also be entered into the public record during the May 30 public hearing.

“We received approximately 1,200 comments that staff is currently responding to for inclusion in the final EIR and Community Plan,” said Aaron Bock, RMA’s chief planner.”

Bock said there was not a large number of letters or emails regarding the Community Plan but many contained voluminous comments. Indicative of the context for the number of comments submitted for the Three Rivers Community Plan, there was a total of 2,000 comments received

from the entire county when the Tulare County General Plan Update was in process six years ago. And of that number, more than 60 percent originated in Three Rivers.

Washam also said, as promised, a public meeting will be held in Three Rivers prior to the Planning Commission’s public hearing. That meeting is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, May 24, time and place to be determined.

For more information on the Three Rivers Community Plan Update or the upcoming meetings, call 624-7000.