Head-on crash injures two

On most days, it’s difficult to find reasons not to like living in a town where folks come from all over the world to vacation. A Three Rivers motorist, Free Sunshine Corral, found one reason by accident this past weekend and, fortunately, she did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

“I was headed west on Sierra Drive shortly after 4:15 p.m.,” she said. “I could see a line of cars approaching in the eastbound lane, and as I rounded a slight curve by the Three Rivers Museum, there was one car in my lane headed straight at me.”

According to the California Highway Patrol report, Free swerved into the other lane to miss the oncoming car but at that precise moment the other vehicle also swerved into its correct lane and crashed head on into Free’s 2006 Toyota Corolla. The driver of the eastbound car was Marik Szkolnicka of London, England.

Szkolnicka, 50, who was driving a Hertz-rented 2017 Chevy Equinox, was determined to be at fault in the accident because of the unsafe lane change. Apparently, she was driving the left lane as is the law in Great Britain.

Free was airlifted to Kaweah Delta Medical Center for treatment of severe lacerations on her legs. Szkolnicka was transported to KDMC via ground ambulance where she was treated for a facial laceration.

The vehicles were a total loss but the airbags and seatbelts did exactly what they are intended to do, save lives and reduce injuries. The estimated speed of both cars at impact was 40 mph. There was no evidence that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.