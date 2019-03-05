Harley collides with Corvette on Highway 198

Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

March 5, 2019 - 18:29 admin
March 1, 2019
John Elliott

 

Any accident is scary butwhen it involves a motorcycle and a car there is little chance for the driver of the two-wheeler to escape injury. The accident occurred Monday, Feb. 25, at 3:10 p.m. when the Jason Williams, 43, of Hanford was heading eastbound on Highway 198 on his 2012 Harley Davidson Fatboy just up-canyon from the intersection with Mineral King Road.

The motorcycle reportedly drifted into the westbound lane and collided with a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette being driven by Markku Timo Korkiakoskia, 51, of Finland. Korkiakoskia and a teenage passenger believed to be his son had just checked into a local lodging establishment.

The Corvette was registered to a relative in North Hollywood, according to a statement made at the scene by the Finnish driver. The Corvette had some moderate damage on the driver’s side.

The motorcycle also sustained moderate damage and ended up laying on its side in the eastbound shoulder until a tow truck arrived and removed it from the scene.

Williams, the motorcyclist, complained of pain  and was transported via ambulance from the scene to Kaweah Delta Hospital in Visalia.

More details on the accident will be made available as they are released by the Visalia office of the CHP.      

 

