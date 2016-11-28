Hall of Fame comes to Woodlake High

The nonprofit Woodlake High School Foundation has established a Hall of Fame for its distinguished staff and alumni. At the Foundation’s annual spring fundraiser in April 2017, the inaugural crop of Hall of Fame inductees will be announced.

Over a century of students have walked the WHS halls, which means there are plenty of eligible candidates. And it’s up to the communities within the WHS District, which includes Three Rivers, to submit the nominations.

Candidates are eligible based on their contributions in areas such as academics, community service, athletics, professional occupation, the arts, and more.

Any person may nominate a candidate to the Woodlake High School Hall of Fame. Once a name has been submitted for selection, if not chosen for the current year it will be kept on file to be considered in subsequent years.

Former students* who attended at least two years at Woodlake High School and former WHS staff members** (including teachers, administrators, counselors, support staff, superintendents, and board members) are eligible for nomination.

To request a nomination form, email Tony Casares at tcasares@w-usd.org . The deadline to submit a nomination is January 15, 2017.

*A student candidate must be out of high school for at least five years before they are eligible to be nominated.

**Former staff members are eligible if they worked for the district a minimum of 10 years and have been retired from WHS for at least four years.