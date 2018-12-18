Government shutdown looms

With cameras rolling, President Donald Trump had a contentious meeting Tuesday with the top two Democrats in Congress as he sought a deal over his proposal to build a wall at the Mexico border and threatening a government shutdown if his demand wasn’t honored. Trump,

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi have until Friday, Dec. 21, to resolve their differences or a partial government closure will occur.

Currently, the Democrats are willing to offer funding for border "fencing," rather than a wall, and say a failure to agree would lead to what Schumer and Pelosi have already labeled a “Trump shutdown.”

On Tuesday, the president tweeted at 7:30 a.m. (EST): "People do not yet realize how much of the Wall, including really effective renovation, has already been built. If the Democrats do not give us the votes to secure our Country, the Military will build the remaining sections of the Wall. They know how important it is!"

This political posturing on both sides could once again make a direct hit on the Three Rivers economy, which depends on tourism, if a compromise isn't reached to fund federal programs.

If the federal government initiates a shutdown, it will affect the National Park Service and its local operations. This means that the period leading up to the Christmas and New Year holidays, typically a holly, jolly time for visitation in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, could be

instead more like an experience from the Grinch Who Stole Christmas.

Although many programs are exempt, Three Rivers is likely to feel the impact of a shutdown. National parks were closed to the public for 16 days in October 2013.