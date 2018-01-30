Government shutdown comes and goes

Fortunately for local business owners who depend on national park visitors to make their bottom line, the government shutdown that began Friday, Jan. 19, was over by Monday morning, Jan. 22. All operations of the federal government returned to normal on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

The recent “partial shutdown” was a far cry from the one that occurred in October 2013. During that shutdown, the national parks were closed and off limits to visitors for 16 days. Local lodging facilities in Three Rivers saw dozens of reservations cancelled in a matter of a few days.

Apparently, some lessons were learned in 2013. The recent shutdown employed a prearranged contingency plan and did not close the parks entirely, but affected NPS facilities like visitor centers. Campgrounds would have closed at noon on Monday had the shutdown continued.

Concessioners like Delaware North (Sequoia and Kings Canyon) provided key services including restaurants and lodging, and Sequoia Sightseeing Tours, based in Three Rivers, was permitted to operate.

Non-essential personnel were furloughed but law enforcement rangers remained on duty. Entrance to the parks and campgrounds was free during the shutdown.

“With the Treasury Department closed, we have no way to process fees,” said Sintia Kawasaki-Yee, public information officer at Sequoia-Kings Canyon.

Woody Smeck, superintendent of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, stood outside the Foothills Visitor Center on both Saturday and Sunday during the shutdown talking with visitors.

“Most were unaware that the government shutdown affected the national parks, especially international visitors,” Smeck said. “They were disappointed that the visitor center was closed, but appreciated having access to the parks and other services.”

Smeck said he also talked with a number of the businesses in Three Rivers, and they also appreciated that the national parks remained accessible.

“I believe the tourism impact was minimal,” Smeck said. “Or at least greatly reduced from 2013. Thankfully, we had no serious medical or search and rescue requirements.”

At Lake Kaweah, administered by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the gates remained open throughout the weekend and all employees worked a regular schedule. But on Monday, even though it was known that an agreement to end the shutdown had been reached, the gates were locked at lunchtime and everyone was sent home.

In effect, the shutdown lasted about five hours at Lake Kaweah. Lake Kaweah reopened on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

But the 17-day funding extension that reopened the government is only temporary. The next continuing resolution (CR) appears to hinge upon whether a bipartisan agreement can be reached on DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) and border security.

The CR spending bill that President Trump signed on Monday, Jan. 22, also included an overdue six-year extension of the Children’s Health Insurance Program.