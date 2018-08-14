Getting down to BUSINESS

Summer is sizzling, and just like the temperatures, local businesses, especially those that cater to visitors, are setting some new records for daily receipts. And even though the closure of Yosemite Valley for the last two weeks has sent even more tourists packing for Three Rivers, the upward trend actually began as soon as schools let out for the summer.

Sierra Subs and Salads reported their gross receipts were up 25 percent for the month of June. The new owners at Buckeye Tree Lodge and Sequoia Village Inn said that even scattered single nights of occupancy at the Lodge or the Inn are consistently booked every night.

“It’s unusual to see so many guests moving around from room to another room the next night,” Christian Lewis said, who with his wife Shannon own and operate the accommodations just outside the Sequoia park gate at Ash Mountain. “We’re not hearing any complaints; they are just thankful to have somewhere to stay.”

And last Sunday night, the line to order at Pizza Factory was out the door and onto the patio. And that wasn’t the first time, reported Janet Botello, shift manager.

Even the smoky mornings haven’t dampened the spirits of these vacation seekers. It’s just great to visit the giant sequoias by day and sit out in the starry Three Rivers moonlight on a warm, but not humid, mid-summer evening.

The report is much the same from national park campgrounds, according to park rangers who check in daily with dispatch to report where, if any, there might be some vacancy. There are plenty of campers circling the most popular first-come-first-served camping spots just watching

for any sign that one of the sites might be packing up.

At Cold Springs Campground in the Mineral King area of Sequoia National Park — voted one of the 10 best campgrounds in a recent Sunset magazine article — the “Campground Full” sign is out every weekend and lots of week days too by midday. On any given weekday, no clock is needed when the last hourly procession of park visitors makes its way through the Generals Highway construction zone at 6 p.m. The long line of vehicles forms a nightly parade through Three Rivers at 6:30 p.m. sharp.

Established eateries like Totem, River View, Buckaroo Diner, Pizza Factory, Casa Mendoza, and Sequoia Cider Mill are all enjoying busier days and nights that are seeing record amounts of visitors. An unprecedented number of local vacation rentals, now estimated to be nearly 200, are also fueling lots of local businesses, including the markets that are staying open late to serve all the tourists who choose to eat-in at their Three Rivers lodging places or stock up for their next day’s picnic in the park.

Several area businesses, including the ones mentioned below, have all made some recent changes in ownership or location but remain committed to service with a smile in the gateway community to one of America’s iconic national parks.

Sequoia Coffee Co.

Three Rivers native Noelle (Gregory) Thompson reported, “This summer has been great!”

Noelle and her husband, Chris, bought Sequoia Snack Shack in April and have since changed the name and added new offerings.

“We’re focused on specialty coffee, exclusively using locally roasted beans from Component Coffee Lab in Visalia,” Noelle continued.

Lead barista Josh Moore came to them after a dozen years honing his skills at Starbucks. So, if you’re looking for a delicious frappuccino or a perfectly pulled shot of espresso, you’re covered.

Sequoia Coffee Co. also features a popular griddle donut — a glazed donut sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar, the perfect complement to your go-to cup of go juice.

For an afternoon treat when temperatures soar, opt for a cold brew or their multi-flavored signature shaved ice. Cool down in a hurry from the inside out.

Sequoia Coffee Co. is located at 41669 Sierra Drive. Hours are Friday to Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Comfort Inn and Suites

Bruce Kim, co-owner of Three Rivers’s largest lodging property (102 rooms) with his brother, Steve, are part of an investment group that purchased Comfort Inn in 2017.

“It’s been another busy summer season,” Kim reported.

During these busy summer months when the “No Vacancy” sign is out most nights, Kim said they remain committed to expanding their infrastructure and ensuring that they will be able to continue to do on-site laundry and meet the state requirements for gray water management.

Kim also said they will do whatever it takes to ensure that their guests continue to enjoy all the amenities of the Three Rivers location and the same quality service that they expect from Comfort Inns all over the country. At the Three Rivers property, guests enjoy free WiFi, a hot breakfast, and an outdoor swimming pool.

Sierra Lodge

Co-owners and brothers Ashrafur Reza and MD Amjad Hossain couldn’t be happier with how their first summer season in Three Rivers has been going for the Sierra Lodge. Through June and July, and now August, they have been near 100 percent occupancy. Starting in February, when they completed the purchase from previous owner-operator Dave Paradis, the new owners have been renovating the rooms and adding new furnishings and a fresh coat of paint. After peak season, they plan on re-roofing, painting the exterior, and doing some extensive improvements to the landscaping.

Sequoia Sightseeing Tours

Paul and Becky Bischoff opened their van doors in 2001, offering guided tours of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. This year, the locally based Sequoia Sightseeing Tours has employed five naturalist guides who offer private and group tours.

“We’re having a great year and now we have a new Sierra Drive office where tourists can find out firsthand all we have to offer,” Becky Bischoff said. “It’s been a super busy summer.”

If it’s on your bucket list to see the biggest tree in the world or you just want to take a walk through the majestic beauty Sequoia National Park offers, Sequoia Sightseeing Tours can take you there safely in the comfort of their roomy, air-conditioned passenger vans.

The goal of SST has always been to take the worry out of driving the mountain roads and still allowing visitors to enjoy all the attractions that Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks have to offer. As an added bonus, each of the SST guides has been trained to share their own special knowledge and experience of the national parks with every guest and make mountain memories that will last a lifetime.

The SST office is located next to Sequoia Coffee Co. Tours may also be booked online at www.sequoiatours.com or by calling (559) 561-4189.

Blue Moon Nursery

Located adjacent to the Comfort Inn, Seger Ramirez has been running Blue Moon Nursery for more than a decade after she purchased the old Sierra Garden Center from Stacy Young. The plant nursery is in the process of an ownership change but Seger said she doesn’t expect the peaceful place for plants to change a whole lot.

“My customers appreciate my pesticide-free practices,” Ramirez said.

Seger has for many years catered to her Three Rivers customers but lately she says she has been seeing lots of customers from the Valley towns too.

Walking into this verdant oasis, the natural garden vibe is tranquil. Combine that with the longtime owner’s gardening knowledge and it’s no wonder that plant lovers enjoying hanging out, chatting about growing things, adding color to the mix, or going native.

Blue Moon Nursery is located at 40838 Sierra Drive and is currently open Friday to Sunday.

Sequoia Campground and Lodge

Vacationers planning a visit to the Three Rivers area have an abundance of choices for accommodations. For some, however, there is no question where they will stay. The question this season is, will there be availability?

The former Kaweah Park Resort has new owners and a new name. Renamed Sequoia Campground and Lodge, the popular riverfront resort is still a premier destination for tent campers, folks who want to rent a cabin, or the RV crowd.

“Coming here is a tradition for some,” according to Dorothy Abbott, the new manager of the property. “We have one family that has been coming here every Easter for the last 35 years.”

The new owners of the campground, AutoCamp, a San Francisco-based hospitality group, recently hired Abbott and her husband, Ron, who are actually travelers themselves, originally from Connecticut, who made their way cross-country to Three Rivers.

The campground offers 52 tent sites, 32 RV spaces, and 10 cabins. Amenities include a swimming pool, river access with a sandy beach, and a volleyball court. According to Abbott, their reservations are 100 percent booked through Labor Day. But call ahead to check availability for a chance of a cancellation.

Sequoia Campground and Lodge is located at 40457 Sierra Drive.

Main Squeeze Market

Located down the hill from Three Rivers in neighboring Lemon Cove where Highway 216 meets Highway 198, Sophie Kirkpatrick is managing the newly opened Main Squeeze Market in partnership with her father, Greg, and grandfather John who have been farming the nearby Lindcove Ranch for the past 35 years.

The market opened just in time for the busy summer season and to date they’ve seen a lot of locals from Three Rivers and Woodlake stop by for a visit, along with an eclectic stream of international tourists.

Kirkpatrick said she often hears from folks who stop in to stock up on food and drinks for their trip to Sequoia. What these customers find is that the Main Squeeze Market offers a wide variety of fresh local produce and juices. They juice their farm fresh citrus right there on the premises.

Every Sunday features a specialty food event, often with one of the area’s growing fleet of food trucks. Stop in any Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. and grab a tasty meal from a host of vendors set up in their enlarged special event area. You’ll be treated to some local favorites like Pita Kabob, Tacos Lucha, and The Spiceman.

Main Squeeze Market is open Thursday through Sunday and it’s dog friendly too. Here is the upcoming Food Truck Sunday schedule: August 12, 26, and September 2, Pita Kabob; August 19, Tacos Lucha.

Anthony Ferranti contributed to this article.