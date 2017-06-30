Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

RVs that are 22 feet (above) in length or more won't be allowed on Sequoia's Generals Highway while road construction is underway.

Generals Highway roadwork begins after holiday weekend

June 30, 2017 - 19:35 admin
June 30, 2017
By: 
John Elliott / Sarah Elliott

 

Driving an RV in Sequoia
Kaweah Country has weathered these restrictions before on vehicles traveling the Generals Highway in Sequoia National Park. Anyone who is planning to drive a recreational vehicle or with a trailer in excess of 22 feet, take note. 
Beginning, Wednesday, July 5, drivers of 22-plus feet RVs will be turned around south of Hospital Rock or north of the Giant Forest Museum. And once road construction begins, if an RV or trailer in excess of 22 feet enters the narrow work area, it will most likely get stuck between a rock and a hard place. At that point, it’s time to call a tow truck while all the other visitors sit and wait too.
At least nowadays, Three Rivers has a Plan B. Park that house on wheels at the Three Rivers Historical Museum and board the Sequoia Shuttle. Drivers avoid having to navigate the delays and can sit back and enjoy the ride and the scenery.
 
Night road closures
Night closures on the Generals Highway in Sequoia will begin Monday, July 10. The road will be closed in the construction zone from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. with one pass-through at 11:30 p.m.
 
Potwisha parking
Throughout the road construction period, which is expected to last into 2018, parking will be limited at the Potwisha trailhead lot due as this will be used as the local headquarters for the construction work. The restroom facilities and all trails will remain open.
 
Holiday hours
No road construction will take place over the holiday weekend. Current road delays will end at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 30. Construction work and delays will resume Wednesday, July 5, at 5 a.m.

