Generals Highway road construction to resume

After a winter hiatus, the current phase of road construction on the historic Generals Highway in Sequoia National Park is set to resume Monday, March 26. The work is taking place on a steep, narrow one-mile segment between Amphitheater Point and Crystal Cave Road.

Delays will be up to an hour on Mondays through Thursdays between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Traffic will be guided through the construction zone at the top of each hour; uphill travelers first.

Stop in at the Foothills Visitor Center at the park entrance or at Giant Forest Museum for assistance in timing the drive to minimize the wait.

ROAD DELAY SCHEDULE: