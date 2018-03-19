Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Home / News / Generals Highway road construction to resume
Lane closures during construction on the Generals Highway will cause traffic delays. But there are ways to minimize wait times.

Generals Highway road construction to resume

March 19, 2018 - 18:50 admin
March 16, 2018
By: 
Sarah Elliott

 

After a  winter hiatus, the current phase of road construction on the historic Generals Highway in Sequoia National Park is set to resume Monday, March 26. The work is taking place on a steep, narrow  one-mile segment between Amphitheater Point and Crystal Cave Road. 
 
Delays will be up to an hour on Mondays through Thursdays between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Traffic will be guided through the construction zone at the top of each hour; uphill travelers first.
 
Stop in at the Foothills Visitor Center at the park entrance or at Giant Forest Museum for assistance in timing the drive to minimize the wait.
 
ROAD DELAY SCHEDULE:
 
Location: A 1-mile section between the Amphitheater Point Overlook (11 miles from the Sequoia National Park entrance station in Three Rivers) and Crystal Cave Road. 
 
This schedule is approximate and subject to change:
 
Monday-Thursday, 7 am-7 pm: Traffic allowed to pass at the top of each hour; uphill traffic first.
 
Monday-Thursday, 6 am-7am and 7-8 pm: Traffic controlled by lights timed at 20 minutes. 
 
Monday-Thursday, 8 pm-6 am: Road closed with pass-throughs allowed at 8 pm and 11:30 pm only.
 
Weekends — Friday, 7 pm-Monday, 7 am: If there are two open lanes: no delays. If there is just one usable lane: traffic controlled by lights with delays of 20 minutes or less.
 
NOTICE— Vehicles longer than 22 feet will be prohibited between Hospital Rock and Giant Forest Museum during construction.
 
 
MINIMIZE DELAYS
 
Save time waiting in a lineup by timing how long it takes to get to the Amphitheater Point-Crystal Cave Road construction zone. 
 
Driving times from:
 
-Foothills Visitor Center to the construction zone (11 miles)— 35 minutes.
 
-Hospital Rock Picnic Area to the construction zone (6 miles)—  15 minutes.
 
-Giant Forest Museum to construction zone (3 miles)— 10 minutes.
 
-Lodgepole Village to construction zone (7.5 miles)— 20 minutes.
 
-Wuksachi Lodge to construction zone (10 miles)— 25 minutes.
 
Uphill traffic goes through the construction zone first.
 
 

THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH | 41841 Sierra Drive (Highway 198), Three Rivers, CA 93271 | MAIL: P.O. Box 806, Three Rivers, CA 93271
(559) 561-3627 FAX: (559) 561-0118

To receive emails about breaking news or community alerts, please email us. Your email address will never be shared with a third party.
 

Copyright © 2018 The Kaweah Commonwealth - All Rights Reserved
THE KAWEAH COMMONWEALTH is published every Friday in Three Rivers, California.
EDITORS/PUBLISHERS: John Elliott and Sarah Barton Elliott

X