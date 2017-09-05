Generals Highway road construction: Holiday edition

Location: A 1-mile section between the Amphitheater Point Overlook (11 miles from the Sequoia National Park entrance station in Three Rivers) and Crystal Cave Road.

This schedule is approximate and subject to change:

Monday-Thursday, 5 am-7 am: 20-minute delays or less.

Monday-Thursday, 7 am-8 pm: Traffic passes through the construction zone at the top of each hour only. Uphill traffic first.

Monday-Thursday, 9 pm-5 am: Road closed; one pass-through at 11:30 pm.