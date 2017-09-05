Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

INSIDE INFORMATION: This weekend, expect long lines at the entrance stations, campgrounds to fill up by noon Friday, lodging accommodations to be booked, and trails and attractions to be busy. Check in at a park visitor center to find out what's what.

Generals Highway road construction: Holiday edition

September 5, 2017 - 19:39 admin
September 1, 2017
By: 
Sarah Elliott

 

Location: A 1-mile section between the Amphitheater Point Overlook (11 miles from the Sequoia National Park entrance station in Three Rivers) and Crystal Cave Road. 
 
This schedule is approximate and subject to change:
 
Monday-Thursday, 5 am-7 am: 20-minute delays or less.
 
Monday-Thursday, 7 am-8 pm: Traffic passes through the construction zone at the top of each hour only. Uphill traffic first.
 
Monday-Thursday, 9 pm-5 am: Road closed; one pass-through at 11:30 pm.
 
Friday-Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 1-3: Traffic will be controlled by lights with delays of 20 minutes or less.

