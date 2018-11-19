Generals Highway Road Construction

Location: A 1-mile section between the Amphitheater Point Overlook (11 miles from the Sequoia National Park entrance station in Three Rivers) and Crystal Cave Road.

Pay attention to this current schedule to plan your trips up and down the Generals Highway with minimal delays . There is currently an all-night closure scheduled from Friday-Tuesday. Each day is different so pay close attention to the schedule and keep it with you when traveling.

Friday-Saturday, Nov. 16-17, 6-7 am: Up to 20-minute delay, controlled by traffic lights.

Friday-Saturday, Nov. 16-17, 7-8 am: Delays of 1 hour; traffic let through at the top of the hour, uphill first.

Friday, Nov. 16, 8 am-4 pm: Delays of 2 hours with pass-throughs at 8 am, 10 am, noon, 2 pm, 4 pm only.

Friday, Nov. 16, 4-7 pm: Delays of 1 hour; traffic let through at the top of the hour, uphill first.

Saturday, Nov. 17, 8 am-7 pm: Delays of 1 hour; traffic let through at the top of the hour, uphill first.

Friday-Saturday, Nov. 16-17, 7-8 pm: Up to 20-minute delay, controlled by traffic lights.

ROAD CLOSED! Friday-Saturday-Sunday-Monday-Tuesday, Nov. 16-20, 8 pm-6 am: Pass-throughs allowed only at 8 pm and 11:30 pm; uphill traffic first.

Sunday, Nov. 18, 6 am-8 pm: Up to 20-minute delay, controlled by traffic lights.

Monday-Wednesday, Nov. 19-21, 6-7 am: Up to 20-minute delay, controlled by traffic lights.

Monday-Tuesday, Nov. 19-20, 7 am-7 pm: Delays of 1 hour; traffic let through at the top of the hour, uphill first.

Monday-Tuesday, Nov. 19-20, 7-8 pm: Up to 20-minute delay, controlled by traffic lights.

Wednesday, Nov. 21, 7 am-noon: Up to 1-hour delay, controlled by traffic lights.

Wednesday, Nov. 21, noon, until Monday, Nov. 26, 7 am: Up to 20-minute delay, controlled by traffic lights. (The rest of Monday will be the same as the Friday, Nov. 16, schedule.)

NOTICE— Vehicles longer than 22 feet will be prohibited between Hospital Rock and Giant Forest Museum during construction.