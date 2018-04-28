Freshman ag students at Woodlake High win state championship

Ten student projects from Woodlake High were judged this week in the Agriscience Fair Research Project. The WHS ninth-graders’ Project-Based Learning agriscience projects all received commendation as did the three-person WHS team that was crowned 2018 California FFA State Champion Novice Agriscience Fair Team.

This was no easy feat as the students competed against 175 other projects that were exhibited at this year’s state level competition. The event was held in Anaheim on Tuesday, April 24.

Of the 10 projects submitted by the WHS freshman Ag Academy Class, the results are as follows:

Food Products and Processing Systems

1st High Individual: Alyssa Mendez

3rd High Individual: Emily Mull

Environmental Services/ Natural Resource Systems

3rd High Individual: Nate Reeves

Participant: Jamie Tattersfield

Animal Systems

Participant: Nathan Atherton

Plant Systems

2nd High Individual: Kirsten Killian

Power, Structural, and Technical Systems

3rd High Individual: Beneda Loya

Participant: Andrew Leon

Participant: Izaiah Benavides

Social Systems

1st High Individual: Sierra Bolanos

Novice Division Chapter Group Presentation/ Interview Team

STATE CHAMPION TEAM: Kirsten Killian, Izaiah Benavides, Alyssa Mendez

“This is the first time we have reached this milestone with our Agriscience Fair Projects,” said Jason Ferreira, Agriculture Academy and Earth Science instructor who was the Agriscience Fair PBL advisor. “These students have invested countless hours outside of regular curriculum time to develop, design, conduct, organize, and present the findings of their research projects to industry and business professionals throughout the Valley. The level of effort and expertise being given and developed by such young leaders is something worth recognizing and sharing.”

Ferreira also acknowledged that many WHS educators supported the rigorous execution of these projects over the past few years, in the classroom, outside of the classroom, and on their personal time. And some also contributed financially.

“This PBL project can not be accomplished without a strong collaborative family working environment,” he continued. “It’s been a pleasure working with some of the best Tiger teachers!”