Freshman ag students at Woodlake High win state championship
April 27, 2018
Sarah Elliott
Ten student projects from Woodlake High were judged this week in the Agriscience Fair Research Project. The WHS ninth-graders’ Project-Based Learning agriscience projects all received commendation as did the three-person WHS team that was crowned 2018 California FFA State Champion Novice Agriscience Fair Team.
This was no easy feat as the students competed against 175 other projects that were exhibited at this year’s state level competition. The event was held in Anaheim on Tuesday, April 24.
Of the 10 projects submitted by the WHS freshman Ag Academy Class, the results are as follows:
Food Products and Processing Systems
1st High Individual: Alyssa Mendez
3rd High Individual: Emily Mull
Environmental Services/Natural Resource Systems
3rd High Individual: Nate Reeves
Participant: Jamie Tattersfield
Animal Systems
Participant: Nathan Atherton
Plant Systems
2nd High Individual: Kirsten Killian
Power, Structural, and Technical Systems
3rd High Individual: Beneda Loya
Participant: Andrew Leon
Participant: Izaiah Benavides
Social Systems
1st High Individual: Sierra Bolanos
Novice Division Chapter Group Presentation/ Interview Team
STATE CHAMPION TEAM: Kirsten Killian, Izaiah Benavides, Alyssa Mendez
“This is the first time we have reached this milestone with our Agriscience Fair Projects,” said Jason Ferreira, Agriculture Academy and Earth Science instructor who was the Agriscience Fair PBL advisor. “These students have invested countless hours outside of regular curriculum time to develop, design, conduct, organize, and present the findings of their research projects to industry and business professionals throughout the Valley. The level of effort and expertise being given and developed by such young leaders is something worth recognizing and sharing.”
Ferreira also acknowledged that many WHS educators supported the rigorous execution of these projects over the past few years, in the classroom, outside of the classroom, and on their personal time. And some also contributed financially.
“This PBL project can not be accomplished without a strong collaborative family working environment,” he continued. “It’s been a pleasure working with some of the best Tiger teachers!”
