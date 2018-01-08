Weekly newspaper of Three Rivers, California, and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks

Free shuttle in Sequoia National Park during winter holidays

January 8, 2018 - 13:46 admin
December 22, 2017
By: 
Sarah Elliott

 

 
From Saturday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Jan. 1, a free shuttle will operate in Sequoia National Park between Giant Forest Museum and Wuksachi Lodge. Besides the Museum and Wuksachi, shuttle stops include the General Sherman  Tree, Lodgepole,and Wolverton Snowplay Area (if there’s snow).
 
The shuttles will operate continuously from  10 a.m to 4:30 p.m. The shuttles are available to any park visitor to step on and ride.
 

