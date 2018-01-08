Free shuttle in Sequoia National Park during winter holidays

From Saturday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Jan. 1, a free shuttle will operate in Sequoia National Park between Giant Forest Museum and Wuksachi Lodge. Besides the Museum and Wuksachi, shuttle stops include the General Sherman Tree, Lodgepole,and Wolverton Snowplay Area (if there’s snow).

The shuttles will operate continuously from 10 a.m to 4:30 p.m. The shuttles are available to any park visitor to step on and ride.